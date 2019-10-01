Not enough players leads Oroville to forfeit
TONASKET - A late 49-yard touchdown run by Austin Brock elevated Tonasket past Brewster, 18-14, in a Central Washington 2B League game Sept. 27.
“We played with a great amount of enthusiasm,” said Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins, whose team improved to 3-0 overall, 2-0 league. “Our mental toughness was the best it has been all year.”
“Tough loss for us at Tonasket,” Brewster coach Jake Johanson said. “We are having trouble getting into a groove on offense. Tonasket played us well and kept us from being able to run the ball early on.
The Tigers got on the board in the first quarter when Kevin Sanabria (led team with 7.5 tackles, six solo) tackled Brewster's Adaih Najera in the end zone on a third-down run in the first quarter.
Najera (14-98) put the Bears up, 7-2, in the seesaw game on a five-yard run in the second quarter. Javier Rosario kicked the extra point.
Tonasket closed to 7-5 at halftime on a 27-yard field goal by Chris Rivera.
The Tigers went up 11-7 early in the third quarter when Rivera (15-127) broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion pass failed.
Brewster took the lead 14-11 when the Bears quarterback Kelson Gebbers (7- -23) dived a yard.
Rosario kicked the extra point.
That set up Brock's dramatic 49-yard run (his lone run in the game) with about six minutes left in the game.
Rivera kicked the extra point.
“We did an excellent job of finishing strong,” Hawkins said. “Our defensive effort was fantastic.”
Tonasket finished with 287 yards (261 rushing) and 14 first downs compared to Brewster with 154 yards (100 passing) and 10 first downs.
Each team lost a fumble and threw an interception.
For the Tigers, Hunter Thomas was 6-18 passing for 26 yards.
Receives included Tiler Morris (3-16), Lane Bolich (1-10) and Rivers (2-5).
Rushers included Hunter Thomas (13-60), Ryden Zabreznik (8-20) and Bolich (2-5).
Bolich finished with 5.5 tackles (five solo).
Brewster quarterback Kelson Gebbers was 13-30 passing for 85 yards.
Receivers included Mason Kelly (5-56), Cade Gebbers (3-38) and Nico Maldonado (1-5).
Other rushers included McGuire (4- -2) and Kelly (1- -4).
“I thought defensively Arnie Arevalo had his best game of the season with 10 tackles and an interception that led to a score for us,” said Johanson. “Adaih Najera (14-142 rushing, TD) continues to do a good job for us on both sides of the ball where he has had to step in for hurt players.”
Tonasket will celebrate homecoming Friday hosting Kettle Falls (0-3) in a non-league game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Manson (2-2, 0-2) is at Brewster (0-4, 0-1) for the Bears’ homecoming and a league game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Looking forward to a fun week of practice,” said Hawkins.
(statistics added online after being received after the sports deadline).
Oroville forfeits to Omak
OMAK – Oroville, unable to field a football team, forfeited to Omak for a game scheduled for Sept. 27.
Omak athletic director Joe LaGrou said Sept. 25 he was contacted by Oroville AD Mike Hinthorne to say the Hornets had to forfeit the game because of injuries and lack of players.
Omak opens league play Friday, Oct. 4, in Cashmere.
Northwest Christian (0-4) is scheduled to be at Oroville (0-4) for a non-league game Friday.
Lake Roosevelt 28, Manson 0
MANSON – The Raiders’ Hunter Whitelaw threw for three touchdowns in shutting out Manson, 28-0, in a Central Washington 2B League game Friday.
Whitelaw (11-21, 167) passed to Tyson Nicholson (3-52) for two scores and to Sam Wapato (1-20) for a touchdown.
The Raiders’ Devon Hobrecht picked up a fumble to score.
Lake Roosevelt, after missing its extra-point kick after the first score, made two of three two-point conversions.
Rushers included Cameron St. Pierre (13-67), Whitelaw (9-59) and Hobrecht (1-10).
Receivers included St. Pierre (3-54), Malachi Rasmussen (3-32) and Chase Clark (1-3).
Top defenders included Josh “Bobcat” Flowers, 10 tackles and a sack; St. Pierre, eight tackles; Rasmussen and Hobrecht, seven tackles each; Whitelaw, Nicholson and Cole Palmer, six tackles each; Brit Egbert, five tackles; Trevon Johnson, four tackles, sack, and Wapato, two interceptions.
ACH 72, Bridgeport 6
COULEE CITY - Almira/Coulee-Hartline went up 58-0 by halftime en route to a 72-6 league victory over Bridgeport on Sept. 27.
The Warriors’ Brayton Schafer led the way with two rushing touchdowns and an interception return.
Dane Isaak added an 82-yard kickoff return to open the game. Tristen Wood rushed for two late scores.
Bridgeport scored on a two-yard dive by Yahir Godinez in the fourth quarter.
”We are excited about our team at this stage of the season,” said ACH coach Brandon Walsh, whose team improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in league. “Things are coming together about how we hoped.
“We are playing well, but still have room to grow. Our defense has been opportunistic, and our offense has been explosive, which generally leads to good things.”
“We have a big game this week at Entiat (5-0, 3-0)” at 7 p.m. Friday, said coach Walsh. “We are looking forward to it.”
Of note, ACH was ranked No. 2 in state 1B behind No. 1 Odessa in the latest Associated Press poll.
That’s how the teams finished last season after meeting in the state championship.
Odessa 78, Pateros 0
ODESSA – Defending 1B champion Odessa built a 60-0 halftime lead before cruising to a 78-0 win over Pateros in the Central Washington 1B Football League on Sept. 26.
“Odessa (3-0 league, 4-0 overall) is a very good team,” Pateros coach Marcus Stennes said. “Proud of my guys for continuing to play the entire game no matter what the score was.”
Ivan Ceniceros was 2-12 passing for 39 yards and three interceptions.
Chris Poore was 1-1 for four yards.
Both quarterbacks were sacked once.
Ceniceros rushed seven times for 31 yards.
Kobe Thixton ran 12 times for 13 yards. Each lost a fumble.
Receivers included Lucas Miller (1-25) and Thixton (2-18).
Erick Espino led the defense with four solo tackles.
Pateros (0-3, 1-3) is at Liberty Bell (1-2, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Entiat 72, Liberty Bell 20
ENTIAT - Entiat improved to 5-0 overall (3-0 league) with a 72-20 league victory over Liberty Bell in eight-man football on Sept. 27.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline (4-0, 2-0) is at state-ranked No. 3 Entiat at 7 p.m. Friday in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
Selkirk 54, Republic 0
REPUBLIC - Selkirk went to the air to defeat Republic, 54-0, in a Northeast 1B League game Sept. 27.
The Rangers, which led 36-0 at the half, got four passing touchdowns from quarterback Jay Link.
Columbia 42, Curlew 28
HUNTERS - Columbia hung on for a 42-28 win over Curlew in the Northeast 1B League on Sept. 27.
The Lions built a comfortable 36-8 lead by halftime before the Cougars punched across three scores in the third quarter to trail by a touchdown (36-28).
Cusick 54, Inchelium 0
CUSICK - Inchelium found no answer for Cusick’s Dylan Reijonen in falling 54-0 in a Northeast 1B League game Sept. 27.
Reijonen threw for a score (83 yards) ran for two more for the Panthers.
Royal 55, Okanogan 7
ROYAL CITY - No. 1 state 1A ranked Royal blasted Okanogan, 55-7, on Friday in the Bulldogs’ final non-league game of the year.
The Knights keep on rolling this season after falling in last year’s state semifinals and graduating 1A Player of the year in Sawyer Jenks.
The Knights opened their season with wins against Class 2A Ellensburg and Othello, and a 71-point drubbing of Wahluke in its South Central Athletic Conference East opener.
Games Friday, Oct. 4
(7 p.m. start times unless otherwise noted)
Chelan at Okanogan
Omak at Cashmere
Manson at Brewster - Homecoming
NW Christian (Colbert) at Oroville
Kettle Falls at Tonasket - Homecoming
White Swan at Lake Roosevelt
ACH at Entiat
Bridgeport at Wilbur-Creston
Pateros at Liberty Bell
Republic at Mary Walker (Springdale)
Wellpinit at Curlew, 3 p.m.
