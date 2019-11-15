Pioneers will open state play at home this Saturday
OKANOGAN – Okanogan closed out its football season with a 28-17 loss to Riverside in a crossover game with District 7 on Nov. 1
“I thought we started a little slow,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd, whose team trailed 21-7 at halftime. “We made quite a few mistakes early.”
The Bulldogs (5-4) scored first on an 11-yard run by Josue Ramos (22-124) with 3:02 left in the first quarter.
Riverside (8-2) scored three unanswered touchdowns on runs of 12- and 59-yards by Sammy DesRoches (17-164) and a 21-yard pass by Parker Gallinger (9-14, 138) to Johnny DesRoches.
In the third quarter, Okanogan got a 26-yard field goal by Ramos.
The teams exchanged touchdowns in the fourth, with Sammy DesRoches scoring on a two-yard dive, followed by Ramos scoring on a five-yard run.
“The second half we played with much more intensity and finished strong,” said coach Judd.
Riverside produced 322 yards of offense (184 rushing) and 16 first downs to Okanogan’s 287 yards (206 rushing) and 19 first downs.
The Bulldogs lost two fumbles.
The Rams had no turnovers.
Okanogan used two quarterbacks – Kolbe Tverberg (4-7, 46) and Brad Ingram (7-12, 35).
Other Bulldog rushers included Ingram (10-46), Kaedn Daling (9-32) and Tverberg (1-8).
Receivers included Logan Bird (4-45), Tyler Ramsey (1-16), Tucker Pritchard (1-12), Ramos (4-5) and Tverberg (1-3).
Okanogan’s defense was led by Ramos with seven solo tackles and Grant Gillespie with five tackles (four solo).
Omak to open state at home
OMAK – Omak’s football team, by virtue of finishing first in the Caribou Trail League, skipped crossover play last week and will open state at home Saturday.
The Pioneers (9-0) will host Colville (7-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Omak.
The Pioneers are seeded No. 8 while the Indians, which finished second in the Northeast A League, are seeded No. 9.
The winner of Omak/Colville in the first round will play the following week the winner of No. 16 Charles Wright at No. 1 Royal.
Other first-round state 1A matchups include:
Game 1: No. 11 Zillah at No. 6 Deer Park (8-0)
Game 2: No. 14 Meridian at No. 3 Montesano
Game 3: No. 10 Cascade Christian at No. 7 Lynden Christian
Game 4: No. 15 Cashmere (6-3) at No. 2 La Salle
Game 5: No. 12 Hoquiam at No. 5 Mount Baker
Game 6: No. 13 Connell at No. 4 La Center
Game 7: No. 9 Colville at No. 8 Omak
Game 8: No. 16 Charles Wright at No. 1 Royal
Other District 6/7 crossover scores:
Newport 35, Cascade 7
Freeman 21, Chelan 17
Tonasket 35, Kittitas/Thorp 7
TONASKET – Tonasket took care of business with a 35-7 win over Kittitas/Thorp in a District 5/6 crossover football game Nov. 8.
The No. 13 seeded Tigers (8-2) open 2B state at No. 4 Chewelah (6-4) at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Against Kittitas/Thorp, the Coyotes struck first, leading 7-0 after a 32-yard run in the first quarter.
From there it was all Tonasket, which led 14-7 at the half following scores by Cody Clark (5-36) on a six-yard pass from Hunter Thomas (11-25, 97) and a six-yard run by
Alexis Garcia kicked both extra points (five-for-five on the night).
Tonasket kept the pressure on, with Thomas (20-123) running from a yard out in the third.
In the fourth quarter, Tigers Austin Brock (8-69) scored on a 23-yard scamper and Ryden Zabreznik (4-29) on a four-yard run.
Garcia rushed five times for 43 yards.
Other receives include Lane Bolich (1-25), Tiler Morris (1-17), Tyler Duchow (2-17), Austin Brock (1-8) and Garcia (1-2).
“It took us awhile to settle into the game,” said Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins. “Once we settled, we controlled possessions.”
Hawkins said the defense made plays, shutting out the Coyotes the final three quarters.
The defense was led by Zabreznik with 9.5 tackles (six solo) and Morris with seven tackles (four solo
The Coyotes lost two fumbles and were intercepted twice.
The Tigers threw two interceptions.
“Love the fact that everyone contributes,” said the coach. “Looking forward to hanging out at this week practice.
“Super proud of this year’s team. They have captured the value of living in the moment.”
Other 2B crossover games:
Tri-Cities Prep 44, Manson 0
Lake Roosevelt 61, Liberty Christian 14
COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt blasted Liberty Christian, 61-14, in a District 5/6 crossover game No. 8.
The victory elevated the Raiders to the first round of the state 2B tournament.
No. 6 seeded Lake Roosevelt (9-1) hosts No. 11 Friday Harbor (9-1) at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, in the first round of state.
Brewster 60, White Swan 46
WHITE SWAN – Brewster blew past White Swan, 60-46, in a District 5/6 crossover game and claimed a state 2B football berth on Nov. 8.
The No. 16-seeded Bears (4-7) open state at 6 p.m. Friday, at No. 1 Onalaska (9-0).
“I was proud of our guys for finishing a game and coming away with a victory with a spot to state on the line,” Brewster coach Jake Johanson said. “A lot of guys stepped up and played their best football of the year, including Clayton Isensee and Arnie Arevalo.”
Isensee finished with 14 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also had 17 combined tackles and half a sack.
Arevalo led the defense with 21 combined tackles and a forced fumble. He rushed for 10 yards.
Adaih Najera led the ground attack with 22 carries for 199 yards and three scores.
Quarterback Mason Kelly had seven carries for 21 yards and a trio of touchdown. He was 5-7 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown and interception.
Logan McGuire caught the touchdown pass.
Cade Gebbers had three catches for 79 yards. He also threw two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Nico Maldonado had his first TD of the year, a 44-yard reception from Gebbers.
“We had 562 yards of total offense which was a big day for us,” said coach Johanson. “Mason Kelly had an interception on defense and Adaih had a huge sack as well. Overall, we played with more intensity and desire than we have all year.”
ACH 58, Soap Lake 14
COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline closed the regular season with a 58-14 win over Soap Lake on Nov. 8.
The Warriors play Bridgeport at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Coulee City.
“If we win, we will advance into the state bracket and get seeded from there,” said ACH coach Brandon Walsh.
Against Soap Lake, ACH led 28-0 after the first quarter and 52-0 at the half.
“We played very sharp early in the game,” Walsh said. “I was excited about our energy level and our execution.
“We did a fun thing to start the second half, putting all of our seniors on the field at the same time for a defensive series.”
ACH produced 395 yards of offense (333 on the ground) with 20 first downs compared to 127 yards of offense by Soap Lake, which had four first downs.
Warriors quarterback Dane Isaak completed four of six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown to Hunter Kagele (2-38).
Other receivers included Grady Murray (1-12) and Logan Braaten (1-12).
Rushers included Brayton Schafer (10-123, 2TD), Tristen Wood (7-62), Braaten (3-60, TD), Dane Isaak (1-36, TD), Murray (3-34, TD), Thomas McWalter (2-5, TD), Kagele (4-9, TD), and Cody Allsbrook (3-4).
Reece Isaak led the defense with five tackles (four solo) and a sack.
Also in 1B District 6/7 crossover game is Cusick (6-2) at Entiat (8-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Bridgeport 50, Waterville-Mansfield 28
WATERVILLE – Bridgeport rushed for 485 yards in getting past Waterville-Mansfield, 50-28, in the final game of the regular season Nov. 1.
The Mustangs (3-5) play Almira/Coulee-Hartline (9-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Coulee City.
The winner will play a quarterfinal game in the eight-team state 1B tournament.
Gilberto Padilla led Bridgeport on Friday with 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Other rushers included Arturo Perez with 121 yards and a score along with Carlos Flores with 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Flores returned a kickoff for six points.
On defense, Julio Sanchez led the Mustangs with 36 total tackles.
Enrique Morales, Miguelangel Orozco and Edwin Bucio each finished with double-digit tackles.
Perez and Flores each had an interception.
Other 1B games last week:
Odessa 78, Entiat 14
Wilbur-Creston 48, Republic 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.