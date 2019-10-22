OMAK – Omak’s defense turned in a shutout while the offense rolled to a 50-0 non-league victory over Reardan on Oct. 18.
“We came out and played really well in the early part of the game,” Omak coach Nick Sackman said. “We were able to make some quick defensive stops and put together some very nice offensive drives.
“Our offense was very balanced in the first half. We were able to really keep Reardan off balance with a nice mix of run and pass.”
The Pioneers opened up a 14-0 lead on a one-yard dive by Tanner Hall (17-120) and quarterback Aaron Black (7-21-134) passing to Josef Avena (2-89 ) for a 54-yard score.
Reilly Davis made both extra-point kicks (6-6 on the night).
In the second quarter, Hall scored on runs of 15 yards and one yard.
Black passed to Davis (2-33) for a 35-yard TD and 35-0 halftime lead.
“Defensively, we really did a great job of taking away their run game and forced them to try to pass the ball, which is not the strength of their offense,” said Sackman.
Hall tacked on an eight-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
“In the second half, we were able to get some of our young players in the game,” Sackman said. “They really performed well on defense by holding them to no points. They also to put together a great scoring drive.
“One of the highlights of the game was watching our varsity players erupt on the sidelines when our freshman quarterback, Kessler Fjellman (3-4, 53 ), threw a 25-yard TD pass to Trey Rose,” said Sackman. “This is a great team led by a great group of seniors. Watching them cheer and encourage the younger guys is a wonderful thing to be a part of as a coach.”
Fjellman (3-13) ran for a two-point conversion for the final score.
Other Omak rushers included Black (2-24), Avena (3-54), Howie Fletcher (2-16), Jaren Boyd (1-4), John Bucsko (1-6), Rose (1-0) and Bryan Juarez-Lopez (3-0).
Other receivers included Sky Romero (1-4), Hall (2-12) and Fletcher (1-17).
The Pioneers’ defense limited the Indians to 127 yards (92 passing).
“We are excited for the second half of our league schedule,” said Sackman. “We are looking forward to the challenge of playing Chelan and Okanogan in the next two weeks.”
Omak (2-0 league, 7-0 overall) is at Chelan (1-2, 5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
The Pioneers are ranked No. 8 at MaxPreps.com. Lynden Christian (5-1) is No. 1, while Cashmere is No. 12.
In last week's Associated Press poll, Omak was unranked. Royal was ranked No. 1 and Lynden Christian was No. 6.
Cashmere 21, Okanogan 20
CASHMERE – Cashmere knocked off Okanogan, 21-20, in a Caribou Trail League game Oct. 18.
“Another real close league game,” Okanogan coach Erick Judd said. “We had three turnovers and gave Cashmere a short field too many times.”
Okanogan jumped onto the scoreboard on a six-yard run by Josue Ramos (20-150) with 4:59 left in the first quarter.
Okanogan made it 14-0 with 5:07 left in the second quarter when Bo Silverthorn (6-13, 111, TD, INT) passed to Logan Bird for a 60-yard score.
Ramos kicked both extra points.
Cashmere responded with touchdowns on passes of 30 and three yards to tie the game at 14-all with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
Okanogan’s Silverthorn (10-36) ran for a 13-yard TD early in the fourth quarter. The extra-point kick was no good.
Cashmere scored on a six-yard pass with 7:47 left in the game.
A good extra-point kick proved to be the winning score.
“We played hard with very few penalties (4 for 35 yards), but the turnovers really hurt us,” Judd said.
Kaedn Daling rushed five times for 24 yards.
Other Okanogan receivers included Mckade Peterson (2-30), Daling (2-20) and Tucker Pritchard (1-1).
Okanogan finished with 321 yards of offense (210 rushing) with 16 first downs compared to Cashmere with 325 yards of offense (171 rushing) for 17 first downs.
Okanogan’s defense was led by Bird with eight tackles (seven solo, one for a loss), Ramos with 7.5 tackles (six solo), Cameron Stiles with 6.5 tackles (four solo, half sack) and Tyrese Morgan with six tackles (five solo).
Okanogan finished with three turnovers - two fumbles and an interception.
Cascade (0-2 league, 4-3 overall) is at Okanogan (1-1, 4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Tonasket 37, Columbia-Burbank 8
TONASKET – Tonasket played well on both sides of the ball in dispatching Columbia-Burbank, 37-8, in a non-league game Oct. 19.
“We played excellent football from the opening kick.,” said Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins.
“The team had great enthusiasm. Our offensive line was rock solid. We were able to maximize our opportunities.”
“We were really happy with our defensive effort,” said Hawkins.
Tonasket (2-0 league, 5-1 overall) is at Lake Roosevelt (2-0, 5-1) in a game that should be for the Central Washington 2B League title.
Lake Roosevelt was ranked No. 10 in last week's (week 7) 2B Associated Press state high school football poll.
Napavine was ranked No. 1 and Columbia-Burbank was No. 8.
Tonasket was not ranked.
Lake Roosevelt 43, Northwest Christian 0
COULEE DAM - Lake Roosevelt took apart Northwest Christian-Colbert, 43-0, in a non-league game Oct. 18.
Malachi Rasmussen (5-56) got the Raiders’ scoring started with an eight-yard pass from Hunter Whitelaw (12/16, 191, no interceptions) in the first quarter. A two-point conversion followed.
Cameron St. Pierre (16-100) took over from there, rushing for three scores.
Whitelaw closed out the first half with a scoring throw to Gabe Waters (3-55) for a 36-0 lead.
Jaimen Schmidt kicked two extra points (3-4 on the night).
Brit Egbert was 1-3 passing for 10 yards.
Other receivers included St. Pierre (2-37) and Tyson Nicholson (2-22).
Other rushers included Devon Hobrecht-Marconi (1-1) and Egbert (3-0, longest was nine).
Malachi Rasmussen and Hobrecht led the defense with 10 tackles each.
Cole Palmer added nine tackles.
Hunter Whitelaw recovered a fumble to go with two tackles.
Tonasket (2-0 league, 5-1 overall) is at Lake Roosevelt (2-0, 5-1) in what should be for the Central Washington 2B League title.
The Raiders were ranked No. 10 in last week's (week 7) Associated Press 2B state high school football poll.
Napavine was ranked No. 1. Tonasket was not ranked.
ACH 52, Wilbur-Creston 6
COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline pulled out a 52-6 eight-man football win over Wilbur-Creston on Oct. 19.
“Our kids played hard,” said ACH coach Brandon Walsh. “We knew that it was going to be a tough test. I don’t think the score reflects how close the game was.
“Wilbur Creston flew around and our kids had to battle. I’m proud of their effort and execution.”
The Warriors led 22-0 after the first quarter and 30-0 at the half.
ACH finished with 486 yards of offense (340 rushing) and nine first downs to W-C with 61 total yards (41 rushing) and five first downs.
Each team lost a fumble, with W-C recovering an ACH fumble and returning it for the Wildcats’ lone score.
ACH’s Dane Isaak completed six of nine passing for 146 yards and a touchdown to Grady Murray (2-41).
Other receivers included Brayton Schafer (3-81) and Logan Braaten (1-24).
Dane Isaak rushed nine times for 136 yards and three scores.
Other rushers included Schafer (17-130, 2TDs), Murray (3-73, TD), Braaten (4-11), Cody Kagele (1-6), Cody Alisbrook (2- -5) and Tristen Wood (2- -11).
Will Hahn led the defense with 7.5 tackles (six solo, 2.5 for loss).
Braaten finished with 5.5 tackles (three sacks) and Reece Isaak with 4.5 tackles (2.5 for loss).
ACH (4-0 league, 5-0 overall) is at Odessa (4-0, 4-0) in what will be for the Central Washington 1B League title Oct. 25.
The game could also be a preview of the teams that will battle for the state championship.
“We are excited to play Odessa,” said Walsh of the defending state champs. “They’re ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason.
“Obviously, they were a great team last year, winning a title, and they didn’t drop off at all this year from what I can tell. We are looking forward to the chance to measure ourselves against the best team in the state and see how we match up.”
In the latest Associated Press poll (week 7, last week), Odessa was ranked No. 1 (seven first-place votes, 79 total points)) and ACH was ranked No. 2 (one first-place, 73 points).
The last couple years the state championship went through either Odessa, the 2018 winner 63-12 winner over ACH, or ACH, the 2017 champion 84-60 over Sunnyside Christian (Odessa lost in the semis to Sunnyside Christian).
Walsh is in his 20th season at ACH with a 139-84 record.
Odessa coach Jeff Nelson, whose team topped Waterville-Mansfield 67-0 last week, is in his fifth season with the Tigers with a 51-5 record.
Liberty Bell 52, Soap Lake 47
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell quarterback Riley Lidey scrambled for a 44-yard touchdown that helped lift the Mountain Lions to a 52-47 league win Oct. 18.
Bodie Paul converted a two-point run for the final score.
“The entire team left it all on the field Friday night,” said Liberty Bell coach Jeff Lidey. “Both teams fought hard, but the Mountain Lions wanted it more in the end.”
Liberty Bell found it difficult passing against Soap Lake, with Lidey completing only three of nine passes for 39 yards and two interceptions.
Receivers were Magnus Treise (1-15) and Paul (2-24).
But the Mountain Lions did well on the ground led by Treise (24-150, 2TD) and Paul (22-127, 2TD).
Also on the ground were Lidey (11-114, TD), Alex Whites (1-6), Alex Tareski (1-1, TD) and Tyler Darwood (1-35).
Darwood threw to Riley on a double reverse for a 30-yard touchdown.
Manson 20, Oroville 15
MANSON – Manson found a way past Oroville, 20-15, in a league game Oct. 18.
The Hornets’ Taylor McCoy threw a pair of touchdowns to Seth Baugher.
Colby Guzman kicked an extra-point and ran for a two-point conversion.
“We got better again much better on the penalties and probably close to 300 yards in total offense,” Oroville coach Rick Clark said.
The Hornets threw three interceptions, two in the red zone, including one run back for six points.
“We struggled tackling again and played on a short field all the third quarter,” said Clark.
Kettle Falls (0-6) is at Oroville (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Davenport 49, Brewster 16
BREWSTER – Davenport started slowly before getting a head of steam and rolling over Brewster, 49-16, in a non-league game Oct. 18.
“We started well but couldn’t stop them defensively. We didn’t make enough plays on offense,” Brewster coach Jake Johanson said. “We dropped too many passes and missed too many tackles. Our running game couldn’t get moving either.”
Mason Kelly passed for both of Brewster’s scores – one to Cade Gebbers and another to Logan McGuire.
Javier Rosario added a 21-yard field goal that put the Bears down 21-10.
“That was as close as we could get it,” said Johanson as the Gorillas (4-3) won the second half, 28-6. “We have a lot to learn about football, leadership and fighting through adversity.”
Brewster (2-5) is at No. 5 Tri-Cities Prep (6-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Entiat 68, Pateros 0
PATEROS – Entiat blasted Pateros, 68-0, in a Central Washington B-8 League game Oct. 17.
“We played a good Entiat team,” Pateros coach Marcus Stennes said of the Tigers (now 6-1), which entered the game ranked No. 4 in state 1B by The Associated Press last week.
“We moved the ball well against them but couldn’t execute in the red zone,” said Stennes. “We were able to get to the red zone five times but just couldn’t get it done.”
The Pateros drive summary showed a punt, fumble (with a return to the six), downs, two interceptions, twice turn over on downs, punt and a fumble.
Ivan Ceniceros rushed eight times for 33 yards. He also completed three of seven passes for 19 yards.
Lucas Miller caught four passes for the yards.
Chris Poore completed six of 14 passes for 38 yards with two interceptions.
Receivers included Ceniceros (3-4, -1), Josh Smith (1-4, 9) and Poor (1-1, -4).
Other rushers included Smith (6, -1), and Poore (3 -22).
Ramiro Ambriz led the defense with four solo tackles.
Waterville-Mansfield (0-4 league, 0-5 overall) is at Pateros (0-6, 1-6) at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Bridgeport to play Liberty Bell
BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport, which had a bye last week, hosts Liberty Bell at 7 p.m. Friday in a league game.
The Mountain Lions are 3-2 in league while the Mustangs are 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.