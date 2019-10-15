OMAK - Omak remained undefeated overall (6-0) and in league (2-0) with a convincing 25-7 win over Cascade on homecoming night Oct. 11.
“We played very consistent for most of the night,” Omak coach Nick Sackman said. “Offensively it took us a while to get on track but when we did, we were able to hit them up the middle for some good runs.”
Tanner Hall (31-281) opened the Pioneers’ scoring with a 30-yard run in the first quarter.
The Pioneers failed on a two-point conversion.
Josef Avena (5-49) scored on a two-yard pass from Aaron Black (7-11-80) in the second quarter.
The extra-point kick was failed, leaving Omak up 12-0 at the half.
Cascade scored on a 22-yard pass in the third quarter. The extra-point kick failed, leaving the Kodiaks down 12-6.
Hall closed out the game scoring on a two-yard dive in the third quarter (extra-point kick was good) and a four-yard sprint in the fourth quarter (extra-point kick failed).
“Defensively we shut them down most of the night, only giving up 130 yards of total offense (46 rushing on 22 carries),” Sackman said. “We had a couple bad turnovers that stopped good plays and gave Cascade a short field.”
One of Omak’s turnovers set up the Kodiaks for their lone touchdown.
Other rushers for the Pioneers, which finished with 346 rushing yards on 46 carries, included Black (11-48), Avena (2-17) and Howie Fletcher (2-0).
Reilly Davis caught two passes for 31 yards.
“Our offensive line did a great job opening up big holes,” Sackman said. “ Tanner Hall was able to get to the second level many times untouched.
“It was a great homecoming and league win for us. We have put ourselves in a great position to contend for a second consecutive league championship.”
Reardan (4-2) is at Omak for a non-league game Oct. 18.
The Pioneers close the regular season with Caribou Trail League games at Chelan (0-2 league, 4-2 overall) on Oct. 25 and at home against Okanogan (1-0, 4-2) on Nov. 1.
Crossover games are planned for Nov. 8 for seeding to state.
Okanogan 48, Freeman 7
OKANOGAN - Okanogan quarterback Bo Silverthorn threw for two scores and ran for another in leading the Bulldogs to a 48-7 non-league win over Freeman on Oct. 11.
“Great win headed into the home stretch of the season,” Okanogan coach Erick Judd said. “We were able to throw the ball a little, which will help keep our offense balanced.”
Okanogan got onto the board with a Josue Ramos (13-98) 10-yard run mid-way through the first quarter.
Kaedn Daling (6-84) ran 55 yards to score with 5:17 left in the second quarter.
Silverthorn (9-13 280) then threw to Logan Bird (2-92) for a 63-yard touchdown and 25 yards to Daling (3-26) with 36 ticks left on the clock.
Ramos was good on three of four extra-point kicks (six of seven in the game) for a 27-0 halftime lead.
Silverthorn(6-58) ran 35 yards for a touchdown, followed by Freeman’s Kaleb Ohler running 88 yards to score.
Okanogan closed the game scoring on a one-yard dive by Calvin Yusi (5-17) and 14-yard run by Taggert Grooms.
Okanogan finished with 515 yards of offense (307 rushing) and 21 first downs compared to 227 yards and 10 first downs for Freeman.
Other Bulldog receivers included Mckade Peterson (1-58), Ramos (1-20) and Yusi (1-3).
Other rushers included Payton Judd (5-14), Tucker Pritchard (2-10), Peterson (2-5), Johnny Swartsel (1-5) and Brad Ingram (1-2).
Cameron Stiles led on defense with nine solo tackles (two for losses).
Kolbe Tverberg had four solo tackles, Silverthorn had 3.5 tackles and Logan Clarke had three solo tackles.
Ramos had an interception.
“The secondary has been improving and communicating better,” said coach Judd.
Okanogan (1-0 league, 4-2 overall) is at Cashmere (1-1, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We are looking forward to a great game in Cashmere this week,” said coach Judd.
Liberty Bell 36, Wilbur-Creston 34
WINTHROP - Liberty Bell used a defensive stand in front of its end zone to turn back Wilbur-Creston, 36-34, on Oct. 11.
“Very exciting game,” said liberty Bell coach Jeff Lidey said.
The Wildcats led 18-12 after the first quarter before the Mountain Lions went up 28-26 at the half.
Liberty Bell gained a 36-26 lead in the third.
Early in the fourth quarter, Wilbur-Creston scored and used a two-point conversion to trail by two.
The Wildcats used an interception late in the fourth to gain a chance at victory.
Wilbur-Creston drove to the edge of the end zone before a fourth-down pass was broken up by Riley Lidey to preserve the Liberty Bell win.
“I am very proud of these boys,” said coach Lidey. “They came together and rallied in the second quarter and refused to let Wilbur-Creston back in it. We are firing on all cylinders right now and I hope to keep it this way.”
Lidey was 6-11 passing for 108 yards, a touchdown to Tyler Darwood (3-66).
Other receivers include Alex Whites (1-23), Magnus Treise (1-17) and Bodie Paul (1-2).
Rushers include Treise (20-179, 3TD), Paul (21-105), Lidey (9-115, TD) and Whites (1-3).
Leading the defense were Paul with 13 tackles, two assists and a sack, along with Treise with 11 tackles with a sack and a tackle for a loss of 14 yards.
Bridgeport 42, Pateros 40
PATEROS – Bridgeport’s Gilberto Padilla ran for 346 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-40 win over Pateros in an eight-man football game Oct. 11.
Yet it was a late two-point conversion by the Mustangs that proved the difference in the final score.
Padilla’s workman effort could not be ignored. His scoring included a 98-yard run.
Also for Bridgeport were Enrique Morales with 40 yards rushing, Tony Flores with 29 yards running that included a “sensational” 20-yard run, said Bridgeport coach John McDougall.
Julio Sanchez added 36 yards in receiving and led the defense with 22 tackles.
“Miguel Mendoza scored the game-winning two-point conversion with about three minutes left in the game,” said McDougall.
“We came up short against Bridgeport on Friday,” said Pateros coach Marcus Stennes. “We struggled at the start, giving them 14 points to start the game with not being able to handle onside kicks.
“We were able to come back and take the lead and compete until the end,” said Stennes.
Ivan Ceniceros was 15-22 passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns.
Pateros receivers included Lucas Miller (3-31, TD), Kobe Thixton (7-129, 3TD), Josh Smith (2-48) and Chris Poore (3-60).
Rushers included Ceniceros (14-77, TD), Thixton (11-49, TD) and Josh Smith (3- -15).
“We struggled defensively to stop their run game,” said Stennes.
Top Pateros defenders included Ceniceros with 18 tackles (17 solo) and Thixton with 10 solo tackles with five for a total loss of 18 yards.
Bridgeport has a bye this week.
Entiat (3-1 league, 5-1 overall) is at Pateros (0-5, 1-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Brewster 32, Oroville 20
OROVILLE – Adaih Najera rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns in leading Brewster past Oroville, 32-20, for a Central Washington 2B League victory Oct. 11.
“That was a nice win for us,” Brewster coach Jake Johanson said. “We finally finished out a game running the ball and chewing up some clock.”
Brewster led 13-6 at the half before Oroville tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter on a Colby Guzman (20-130) run of six yards. Guzman also kicked the extra-point conversion.
“Penalties killed us again,” said Oroville coach Rick Clark. “Two or three first downs were called back because we can’t get lined correctly, causing us to have five in the backfield.
“Our tackling and overall line play was atrocious. That is my fault. I need to do a better job of coaching them. We were called twice for horse collar tackles. That is just not bending your knees and using improper technique.”
The Bears scored three times after that for a 32-13 lead.
Oroville’s Taylor McCoy (7-17, 58, 2TD, INT) to Seth Baugher (4-49) for 25 yards was the final score with 18 seconds left in the game.
“I thought we improved in some areas,” said coach Clark. “We are doing a better job of protecting the ball. It might have been our best night throwing ball.”
Others for Oroville included Jaxon Rise (2-9) receiving along with rushers of Baugher (7-52), Rise (1-5) and McCoy (3 -3).
“Mason Kelly came in the third quarter and gave us a nice lift at quarterback, hitting Cade Gebbers for a 46-yard touchdown and adding on a quarterback sneak for a touchdown later,” said Johanson.
Games Friday included Davenport (3-3) at Brewster (2-4) for a non-league game and Oroville (0-2 league, 1-5 overall) at Manson (0-3, 3-3) for a league game.
“We still need to get tougher on both sides of the ball, but a win is a win and we’ll take it,” said Johanson.
ACH 68, Waterville 16
WATERVILLE – Almira/Coulee-Hartline dominated Waterville, 68-16,in a league game Oct. 11.
“It was another good outing for us,” ACH coach Brandon Walsh said. “We played pretty efficiently on offense and our defense was very tough. Our D-line shut down their run game and we got good pressure on the quarterback, which forced a couple of poor throws for interceptions.”
The Warriors led 46-0 after the first quarter and 62-0 at the half.
The Warriors finished with 394 yards of offense and 20 first downs to the Shockers with 105 yards and nine first downs.
ACH quarterback Dane Isaak completed his only pass for 14 yards to Brayton Schafer.
Otherwise, the Warriors stayed on the ground, led by Schafer (8-163) with three touchdowns.
Getting a score each were Isaak (1-1), Grady Murray (2-66), Logan Braaten (4-50) and Parker Roberts (1-49).
Other rushers included Cody Kagele (4-41) and Tristen Wood (5-17).
ACH played just about everyone on defense with 14 players getting in on tackles, led by Roberts with two solo, five assists and 1.5 tackles for a loss.
The defense produced two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns - Schafer (six assisted tackles) and Murray (1.5 tackles).
“We are excited to renew an old rivalry this week when we play a good Wilbur-Creston team (2-1 league, 2-1 overall),” Walsh, whose team is 3-0, 4-0.
The game is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Coulee City.
Wellpinit 46, Inchelium 20
WELLPINIT – Wellpinit used strong middle quarters to get past Inchelium, 46-20, in a league eight-man football game Oct. 11.
The Redskins (2-2 league, 2-3 overall) led 8-0 after the first quarter before outscoring the Hornets (2-2, 2-3) 32-6 in the second- and third-quarters.
Inchelium’s Lonnie Simpson Jr. threw touchdown passes to Payton Boyd for 12 yards and to Dayton Seymour for 65 yards.
Adonis Seymour ran for a two-yard score.
Chewelah 21, Lake Roosevelt 18
CHEWELAH - Chewelah hung on for a 21-18 non-league win over Lake Roosevelt on Oct. 11.
The Cougars (2-4) led 21-12 at the half.
The Raiders (4-1) scored in the fourth quarter for the final score.
Northwest Christian is at Lake Roosevelt for a 7 p.m. game Friday.
Northport 40, Curlew 16
NORTHPORT - Northport powered past Curlew, 40-16, in a Northeast 1B League game Oct. 11.
The Mustangs (1-3 league, 2-3 overall) led 24-0 at the half before the teams each scored twice in the second half.
Curlew's Bradley Singer scored two rushing touchdowns.
The Cougars (0-5, 0-5) have a bye this Friday before hosting Inchelium (1-4, 1-4) at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Cusick 26, Republic 20
REPUBLIC – Cusick edged Republic, 26-20, in a league game Oct. 11.
The Tigers were at the Panthers five when time ran out.
Change: Republic (2-1 league, 2-3 overall) plays Inchelium (1-4, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Kettle Falls.
Tonasket to play
TONASKET – The Tonasket Tigers, which had last Friday off, returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, by hosting Columbia of Burbank in a non-league game.
