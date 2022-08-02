WENATCHEE – Campfire restrictions went into effect July 28 in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Campfires are allowed only in designated, developed campgrounds and congressionally designated wilderness areas, except in those wilderness areas where campfires are never allowed.
In all other areas - including dispersed camping areas - building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including a fire made from briquettes, is prohibited. The restrictions are the result of increasing fire danger in the national forest, said forest officials.
“With the current heatwave drying out forest fuels, it is prudent to put these campfire restrictions into effect now,” said Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail. “This first phase of campfire restrictions will help to reduce the potential of escaped campfires by restricting campfires and stove fire use across the forest.”
Forest visitors are reminded that fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets, are illegal year-round in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“Any spark, whether it be from a dragging tow chain, a cigarette, an exploding target or a firework, has the potential to cause a wildfire right now,” Bail said.
Most designated or developed campgrounds are exempt from the order, as are some other special sites such as group camps and summer homes under permit. More information is available at ranger stations and the forest website.
Campfires will be allowed within most parts of the Glacier Peak, Chelan-Sawtooth, Alpine Lakes, Henry M. Jackson, Goat Rocks, Norse Peak and William O. Douglas wilderness areas. Some locations within those areas, especially the Alpine Lakes and Henry M. Jackson wildernesses, have standing, year-round campfire restrictions.
