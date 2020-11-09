PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
“This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest regional forester. “We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.”
The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions or other permits still apply.
Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate. An interactive recreation map is on the Forest Service regional website, www.fs.usda.gov/r6.
Some recreation sites, trails and roads may be temporarily closed for safety reasons because of recent wildfires. Visitors are encouraged to check online or with local units for updates on temporary closures or other restrictions.
The agency advises people to drive carefully since work crews may be conducting repair work or hazard tree removal.
The Forest Service manages 24 million acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest and more than 3,000 outdoor recreation areas, facilities and programs.
No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.
