Robeck, Painter blaze through virtual Bloom
OMAK – Troy Robeck and Clare Painter blazed through the virtual Orchards in Bloom to take top honors in the half marathon and 10K distances, respectively.
Robeck covered the course in 1:37:28, slightly slower than his first-place finish in the race in 2019. Last year’s time was 1:34:42.
Painter’s time was 58:18.
The virtual run was substituted for the seventh annual run because the in-person run couldn’t be held under coronavirus precautions.
Instead, the virtual half marathon (13.1 miles) and 10K run (6.2 miles) were done remotely, with participants running in a location of their own choosing - either on the regular Orchards in Bloom course or an equivalent distance anywhere the runner chose.
Runs/walks had to be completed by Sunday, May 10. Runners logged their statistics on a smart device and sent them in; each finisher received a T-shirt, race bib and medal.
Mid-Valley Hospital Foundation made roughly $3,500 after expenses, with $750 of that going to a COVID-19 relief fund for Okanogan County, said Kimberly Freel, one of the organizers. The foundation will use the remainder for community wellness activities.
Support for the run came from Confluence Health, Molina, Mid-Valley Hospital, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club, Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare, Family Health Centers, North Cascades Bank, Pete Peterson Plumbing, Tyler’s Fit Factory and RockWall Cellars.
“Results were based on a virtual format, so the terrain possibly varied for each participant, so the times may reflect this,” said Freel. “This makes it difficult to pick a ‘winner.’”
Times are those reported by participants, who also reported age categories. Some did not report times, but signed up and paid to participate.
Half marathon – 1, Troy Robeck, 30-39, 1:37:28. 2, Bailey Ayers, 20-29, 1:40:19. 3, Andrea Turner, 30-39, 1:50:08. 4, Amber Hagerup, 30-39, 1:51:50. 5, Jesse Hagerup, 30-39, 1:51:50. 6, Michael Rasmussen, 60-69, 1:53:02. 7, Paul Friese, 60-69, 1:59:10. 8, Sandra Colbert, 50-59, 2:10:00. 9, Bjarne Olson Jr., 40-49, 2:11:45. 10, Brian Ellis, 50-59, 2:19:00. 11, Kaylee Hammerich, 20-29, 2:20:11. 12, Joe Ely, 60-69, 2:30:53. 13, Sarah Morrison, 30-39, 2:49:44. 14, Candi Eighme, 50-59, 2:53:42. 15, Alexandra LeClerc, 30-39, 2:57:51. 16, Ernest Kasuse, 40-49, 3:06:12. 17, Emily Hale, 40-49, 3:18:33. 18, Brian Evans, 40-49, 3:29:05. 19, Jon Barefoot, 70 and older, 4:11:20. 20 (tie), Catherine MacLennon and Kathy Stevenson, both 60-69, 4:42:11.
Participants who did not report times were Zach Collins, Heather Priest, Sara Norris, Andrew Burbank, Tanya Mathison and Lana Smith.
10K – 1, Clare Painter, 50-59, 58:18. 2, Paul Nash, 60-69, 1:00:54. 3, Susan Rasmussen, 60-69, 1:04:00. 4, Dave Begley, 60-69, 1:05-27. 5, Kayla McIntyre, 30-39, 1:06:14. 6, Jay Diener, 70 and older, 1:13:31. 7, Erin Johnson, 50-59, 1:16:14. 8, Holly Schultz, 50-59, 1:19:53. 9, Rebecka Ellis, 40-49, 1:26:56. 10 (tie), Barbara Orr, 60-69, and Kellee Orr, 30-39, 1:34:04. 12, D. Thomas, 30-39, 1:37:13. 13, Ginger Caryl, 50-59, 1:40:14. 14, Evon LaGrou, 50-59, 2:12:50. 15, Kathie Morgan, 50-59, 2:28:12.
Participants who did not report times were Alana Scott, Lisa Fahey, Ingrid Gillespie, Shiloh Shields, Summer Smith, Gordan Douglas, Teen Stanger and Kaitlyn Smith.
