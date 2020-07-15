OKANOGAN – Four sets of partners had 300 pinochle during July 7 competition at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Roy and Jane Gleason, Dick Fuller and Gail Norman, Dick Fuller and Diana Sauceda, and Jane Gleason and Gail Norman.
Marilyn Schieffer had the high score at 7,630. Debbie Nuehring was second at 7,600. Mike Serles had 7,560 and Peggy Myers scored 7,540.
