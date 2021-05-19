OMAK – Participants in parts of this weekend’s free Mental Health Month Color Walk will want to wear white or light-colored clothes they don’t mind getting stained, say organizers.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on the East Side Park fitness trail.
Staggered starts are planned for the event. For two of the walks, participants will be doused with non-toxic, brightly colored powders, organizers said.
Masks are required. To ensure social distancing with no more than 50 walkers on the trail at a time, there will be several start times, including walks for those who prefer enhanced social distancing or color-free walks. Walkers can join in at any time during scheduled walk times, and walk as many laps around the fitness trail as they wish.
Walk times are:
-10:15-10:45 a.m. - Color-free walk with enhanced, 15-second social distancing.
-11-11:30 a.m. – Color walk with colored powders and six-foot social distancing.
-11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. - Color-free walk with regular, six-foot social distancing.
-12:30-1 p.m. - Color-free walk with regular, six-foot social distancing.
-1:15-1:45 p.m. – Color walk with colored powders and six-foot social distancing.
In addition to live music, free hot dogs, chalk art, and balloons for the kiddos, local organizations will host booths along the trail with free games, activities and giveaways.
Those who are unable to join in person can watch via Facebook Live at www.okbhc.org or www.okfyre.org.
The event is coordinated by Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare in collaboration with Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement and the Colville Confederated Tribes’ youth development program.
It is aimed at increasing awareness of and stopping the stigma surrounding mental illness, substance use disorders and other behavioral health concerns by sharing facts and providing information about community organizations, services and resources that support healthy minds, healthy bodies and healthy communities, organizers said.
Teams and costumes are encouraged.
