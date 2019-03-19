PATEROS - Ethan Freels of Pateros was voted the boys’ most valuable player in the Central Washington 1B League.
“Ethan is very deserving of being recognized as the best player in our league,” Pateros coach Marcus Stennes said. “He is a great player that handles the ball and shoots very well for us. He had a great year and led us to a regional game with a chance to make it to state.
“I look forward to Ethan leading us again next year for his senior year.”
Aleeka Miller-Smith and Anna Williams of Pateros were voted to the all-league girls’ team.
Miquel Bazaldua of Riverside Christian was named boys’ coach of the year.
Cascade Christian Academy received the boys’ sportsmanship award.
Boys’ all-league
Pateros - Ethan Wall.
MLCA - Pierre Boorman, Trenton Dorsing.
Riverside Christian - Levi Rivera, Reagan Haas, Alex Bazaldua.
CCA - Devyn Harris.
Entiat - Tai Tran.
In girls’ Central Washington 1B league, Faith Southward of Entiat was voted the girls’ MVP.
Entiat’s Laurie Pipkin was named girls’ coach of the year.
Moses Lake Christian Academy and Easton shared the girls’ sportsmanship award.
Girls’ all-league
Pateros - Aleeka Miller-Smith, Anna Williams.
Riverside Christian - Caitlyn Bell, Olivia Hull.
Entiat - Gracie Giacomazzi.
MLCA - Kalie Kast.
