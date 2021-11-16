OMAK – Ava Freese and Jacob Hurlbert were named student athletes of the month for October by Omak High School.
Freese, a cross country runner who competed at the state meet, is a hard worker on and off the field, said cross country coach Sean Kato.
“She has demonstrated a great work ethic throughout this season,” he said. “She never complains about tough workouts and always gives her best effort.
“Because of her mental toughness, coupled with the hard work that she put in last year, she earned a trip to compete in the cross country state championships.”
Hurlbert, a starter on the varsity football team, is a great student athlete and, along with balancing his classroom and athletic responsibilities, he is also the school associated student body president, said football coach Nick Sackman.
“Jacob is the physical and vocal leader of our offensive and defensive lines,” the coach said. “He is a three-year letterman and starter for our football team. This year he was voted to the all-league first-team offensive and defensive lines; in addition, he was second in the voting for defensive player of the year.”
Sackman said Hurlbert is a great and rare leader who can lead by example and through his words.
“He is committed to being the best he can be every day and that attitude is infectious on our team,” said Sackman. “Jacob has worked hard in the classroom and on the field to put himself in the position to have multiple opportunities to take his football skills to local colleges next year. I am very proud of the football player he has become, and I know he will represent our program and school with great pride at the next level.”
