OKANOGAN – Dick Fuller was the high scorer during June 30 pinochle play at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Fuller amassed 8,270 points. Roy Gleason was second at 8,010, followed by Gail Norman, 7,580, and Debbie Nuehring, 7,410.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Roy Gleason and Dee Tarnowske, Roy Gleason and Pat Byrd, Mike Serles and Tom Schieffer, George Dunckel and Peggy Myers, Tommye Robbins and Dick Fuller, Ida Laurie and Gail Norman, Peggy Myers amd Tommye Robbins, George Dunckel and Marilyn Schieffer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.