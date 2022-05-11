OMAK – A fun run to raise money for Wenatchee Valley College scholarships is planned Saturday, May 14.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. in East Side Park, with the run at 10 a.m. on the walking path at East Side Park.
A similar event is May 21 in Wenatchee, with a virtual run going through May 22.
More information is available at www.wvc.edu/funrun.
