OKANOGAN – Gail Norman had high score during pinochle play July 27 at the Okanogan Eagles.
Norman scored 8,010 points. Right behind was Buck Workman with 7,970, followed by Marva Juneau, 7,430, and Diana Sauceda, 7,290.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Dick Fuller and Peggy Myers, Bill Bruton and Dee Tarnowski, Bruton and Vicki Harlan, Bruton and Roy Gleason, Gail Norman and Sauceda, Gail Norman and George Dunckel, Debbie Nuehring and Dunckel (also a round robin), Nuehring and Ida Laurie, and Nuehring and Tim Norman.
