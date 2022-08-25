BREWSTER — Construction is set to begin this fall on a new championship golf course at Gamble Sands, 200 Sands Trail Road.
David McLay Kidd will design the course. Additional rooms will be added to the Inn at Gamble Sands, according to the company.
Gamble Sands, named one of the top 100 golf resorts in North America in 2019-20 by Golf magazine, plans its second 18-hole course. The new course will be north of the existing clubhouse; anticipated completion and grand opening are planned in summer 2025.
The new, yet-to-be-named course adds to the collection of golf and hospitality amenities at Gamble Sands. The property’s 18-hole, McLay Kidd-designed Sands Course opened for play in 2014. It is recognized as a Top 100 golf course in the United States by Golf magazine and Golf Digest.
In 2021, Gamble Sands unveiled its 14-hole QuickSands short course (also a McLay Kidd layout), providing golfers with “a fun and imaginative shot-making alternative to the Sands course,” said a Gamble Sands announcement.
“The site for the next course at Gamble Sands was high on the list the first time around but some challenges with power lines made us choose the first course site,” said McLay Kidd. “Those challenges have been overcome and golfers have shown their appreciation of the amazing fescue surfaces that allow them to play every shot a thousand different ways.
“They want more and we are only too thrilled to oblige. The Gebbers family (owners of Gamble Sands) have entrusted us to create another full 18 that are similar in terms of playing style, but different enough to again grab the interest of every passionate golfer. The site we will build this new course upon is different, more intimate, more dramatic even. I can’t wait to get going this fall.”
In addition to the new golf course, the Inn at Gamble Sands, the 37-room on-property lodge, will also be enhanced with 36 more rooms for a total of 73 rooms. A new food and beverage outlet will be built to complement the current Danny Boy Bar and Grill.
The company said the Inn at Gamble Sands features oversized rooms that match the wide-open nature of the course, as big rooms open to the big golf course, framed by even bigger views that sweep across the Columbia River Valley. Danny Boy Bar and Grill has large, garage-style doors that roll open to outdoor dining options and more views of the Cascades and Columbia River Valley.
“All of us here at Gamble Sands are truly excited for the next step in the evolution of the golf resort,” said Tory Wulf, project manager at Gamble Sands. “Our team has worked hard to enhance the experience on and off the golf course since opening in 2014.
“The second full-length rendition by David McLay Kidd and his team will be fun to watch take shape and I’m sure even ‘funner’ to play. With the addition of more golf, the resort will expand more overnight units and a new F/B outlet that will match the laid-back atmosphere of the property.”
McLay Kidd’s award-winning course designs include Gamble Sands, Bandon Dunes in Oregon and Mammoth Dunes at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Wisconsin. He is currently working on projects in Nebraska and Portugal.
