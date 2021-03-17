OKANOGAN – Okanogan Wildlife Council is kicking off the shooting season with the Roger Sylvanus Memorial M-1 Garand Match on April 3 at the group’s lower range on B&O Road.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the match will begin at 9. A fee will be charged.
Anyone who meets CMP requirements may participate. Shooters must be age 12 or older, unless they have previously competed in an NRA- or CMP-sanctioned high-power rifle event.
Cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for Junior Shooters.
Shooters must provide their own safe ammunition. No tracer or armor-piercing ammunition is allowed, although safe reloaded ammo is allowed, organizers said.
The course of fire will be John C. Garand match course B, which requires 55 rounds of ammunition to complete.
Adult participants who have not been in a previous CMP event at the Okanogan Wildlife Council must bring a signed and notarized eligibility affidavit, organizers said.
Junior shooters under 18 must have a current 2021 parental consent form to participate. A new form is required each year, but it does not have to be notarized, organizers said.
More information is available from Ralph Malone, 509-322-7722 anytime, or Chad Cleveland, 509-322-2130 outside of work hours.
