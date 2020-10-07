CHELAN - The North Cascades Sportsman’s Club will have its first ever CMP sanctioned M-1 Garand Match on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The event will be at the club’s range at the top of Antoine Creek off the old high road to Chelan. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m., with a safety briefing at 9:15 a.m. and firing at 9:30 a.m.
The match will be for M-1 Garands only.
Participants need to have a CMP eligibility affidavit to provide to the Chelan club.
Junior shooters need a 2020 parental consent form to participate, and must be accompanied by a parent.
Fees, in cash, will be charged.
Shooters should bring their own ammunition.
