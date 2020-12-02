BREWSTER – Scorebook Live, aka SBLive, has selected Brewster High School basketball player Kelson Gebbers as one of its top 25 players in Washington.
The 6-6 sophomore ranked No. 24 on the first-ever SBLive list.
Rankings were compiled by SBLive basketball analyst DanDickau, based on observations and conversation with a network of coaching and media sources. Players were analyzed in athleticism, ball skills, basketball IQ and upside, said the site.
Gebbers plays wing. Last season he scored 13.3 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game as part of the Bears’ class 2B state championship team.
He scored 43 points in Brewster’s four-game state tournament run.
According to Dickau, Gebbers is a slender wing who has started to fill out and add strength to his frame.
His shooting ability is impressive, to the three-point line, and his basketball IQ appears to be high, said the analysis.
On the upside, “even though Brewster is a small school in central Washington, they have produced some outstanding players, including former Gonzaga starter David Pendergraft,” said the analysis. “Gebbers could become the best player ever out of Brewster at the high school level.”
Dickau said many Division I schools are keeping tabs on Gebbers, who is the son of Nichole and Johnny Gebbers.
