OLYMPIA – Modern firearms general deer seasons open Saturday, Oct. 16, for a roughly two-week run.
Open areas, species and types of deer that may be shot vary. Details are on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife website at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/summary-of-seasons.
In general:
-Mule deer season runs Oct. 16-26 in game management units 101-145, 149, 154, 162-186, 203-272, 278, 284, 328, 330-368, 372, 373, 379, 381, 382 (except closed in deer area 5382) and 388. There’s a three-point minimum.
-White-tailed deer seasons are Oct. 16-29 for any buck in GMUs 101, 105, 108, 111, 113, 117, 121 and 124; Oct. 16-26 for any buck in GMUs 203-284; Oct. 16-26 for three-point minimum bucks in GMUs 127-145, 149, 154 and 162-186, and any deer in GMUs 173, 279 and 281.
Late general season is Nov. 6-19 in certain areas. A season for hunters age 65 and older and disabled hunters is Oct. 23-26 in specific areas.
-Black-tailed deer season runs Oct. 16-31 for any buck in GMUs 407, 418, 426, 437, 448, 450, 454, 460, 466, 501-505, 506, 510-520, 524-556, 560, 568, 572, 574, 601-621, 624 (except deer area 6020), 627-654, and 658-699; any deer in GMUs 410-417, 419-424, 564, 655 and deer area 6020, and three-point or larger in GMU 578.
Late general season is Nov. 18-21 in specific areas.
-Youth general seasons for white-tailed deer run Oct. 16-26 for three-point minimum or antlerless in GMUs 145, 149, 154 and 178, and deer area 1010; Oct 23-26 for three-point minimum or antlerless in GMUs 127-142, and Oct. 23-29 for any deer in GMU 124.
Hunters are required to have a valid big game hunting license that includes deer as a species option, plus a valid modern firearm deer or multi-season tag, said the department.
Equipment details and baiting regulations are on the department’s website.
Each hunter is allowed one deer during the license year, except where otherwise permitted by department rule, said the department.
Hunters must wear hunter orange or hunter pink, and follow reporting rules, too. Use of artificial light, spotlights or night vision equipment is prohibited.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife hunting prospects guide can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects.
Scott Fitkin, district wildlife biologist, and Jeff Heinlen, assistant district wildlife biologist, wrote the District 6 portion of the hunting prospects guide, which includes Okanogan County.
The outlook, written in late August, noted that summer fires may affect many popular hunting and camping locations in District 6, including portions of the upper Methow watershed, Loomis State Forest, Conconully area and the Bonaparte block of the Tonasket Ranger District. Some trailheads also are closed.
Hunters should check access status, and note that some camping areas may remain closed throughout the season, said the report.
Biologists may run a biological check and information station at the Winthrop Barn during both weekends of the modern firearm general deer season, wrote Fitkin and Heinlen.
“We encourage hunters to stop and provide data to biologists whether they have harvested a deer or not,” said the report. “The data we collect helps us assess herd health and shape population management. Efforts may be constrained by COVID restrictions.”
The report also noted District 6 supports perhaps the largest migratory mule deer herd in the state, and Okanogan County has long been prized by hunters for its mule deer hunting opportunities, said the report. The district also supports significant numbers of white-tailed deer.
Increasing fawn survivorship indicates deer numbers are starting to rebound in the district in the wake of extreme fires, severe droughts and modestly tough winters from the middle part of the last decade, the report notes. As previously burned winter range continues to recover and mature, the trend is expected to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.