REPUBLIC - The second Get Out Fest, scheduled for June 26-28 in the Republic area, has been canceled.
“Out of respect for our volunteers, community and ourselves, we’ve decided to cancel Get Out Fest 2020,” said organizers. “After waiting, watching and analyzing the relevant info, and talking to sponsors, organizations and partners, we’ve decided that putting on a destination festival is just not viable this year, and not what we all need right now.”
With the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said they’re concerned about safety for volunteers and the community.
“Each person who volunteers for Get Out Fest is busy helping their community, family, businesses and co-workers weather this storm,” said organizers. “We feel that our collective energy is better allocated to those immediate needs. But we're still here.”
Get Out Fest started last year to celebrate the area’s recreational opportunities.
Organizers said the Colville National Forest, 30-mile Ferry County Rail Trail, lakes, rivers and trails “are all still here, still free to use and waiting for you to visit as soon as is appropriate,” said the Get Out Fest Team. “The Colville National Forest staff have posted guidelines that are a great reference for all outdoor activity.”
The forest remains open, but most recreation sites are under seasonal closure, according to forest officials. More information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/colville/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD717057.
Ferry County Rail Trail surface conditions and construction updates are at ferrycountyrailtrail.com.
“Get Out Fest 2019 was a massive success thanks to everyone who participated,” said festival organizers. “Our managers and partners are already talking about what Get Out Fest 2021 could look like, and you can count on us to keep you posted.”
The group has a website and a Facebook page.
