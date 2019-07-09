Half-marathon results posted
REPUBLIC – The first-ever Get Out Fest drew more than 600 people for a variety of activities ranging from a run to skateboarding, kayaking and mountain bike riding.
An end-of-event tally included 611 total attendees, including 108 runners, 50 hikers, 120 skateboarders, 30 mountain bikers, 25 road riders, 86 kayakers and paddleboarders, 90 base camp volunteers and 30 run volunteers.
Other activities included a climbing wall, fishing derby, fossil hunt, live music, movie and a beer garden.
Results
Half marathon – 1, Steven Edwards, Colville, 1:45:55. 2, Karen Monasmith, Chewelah, 1:52:42. 3, Gary Reiss, Curlew, 1:53:40.
