WENATCHEE – No. 15-seeded South Bend took advantage of No. 10 Liberty Bell’s inexperience to post a 42-36 loser-out, 2B regional girls’ basketball victory Feb. 23 at Wenatchee High School.

The senior-less Mountain Lions led 12-6 after the first quarter, in which Tommie Ochoa had two three-pointers, before the Indians went on a 17-0 run for a 23-12 halftime lead.

“We did not come out strong in the second quarter,” Liberty Bell coach Stephanie Mitchell said. “We had a let-down.”

South Bend expanded its lead to 33-17 after three quarters and was up 36-20 with about 6:30 to go.

That’s when Liberty Bell began a ferocious comeback, starting with a free throw by Allie Palm.

A 9-0 run cut the lead to seven points, 36-29, with 4:27 remaining.

The Indians made a pair of free throw to lead 38-29 before neither team could score for two minutes.

During that span, Liberty Bell’s Sammy Curtis (12 points; two three-pointers in the fourth) fouled out.

The Mountain Lions’ hopes stayed alive after South Bend missed eight straight free throws.

The Indians’ Jessica Sanchez (11 points) fouled out with 2:19 on the clock, sending the Mountain Lions’ Jadyn Mitchell to the line. She hit both free throws get the lead back to seven, 38-31.

Liberty Bell kept chipping away and South Bend kept missing a lot of free throws.

The Mountain Lions got within three, 39-36, on a put-back by Mitchell with 52.2 remaining.

“In the fourth quarter, they did not quit,” coach Mitchell said of her young team. “We just dug a hole too deep.”

South Bend missed two free throws, Liberty Bell missed the front end of a one-and-one and Mitchell (11 points; 4-6 free throws in the fourth) fouled out with 17.8 left.

South Bend made three of its final six free throws for the final score.

“They came a lot further than I thought they would,” coach Mitchell said. “People better be ready next year.”

Next year Liberty Bell should bring back six seniors, three juniors and two sophomores.

South Bend takes on No. 7 Auburn Adventist in a loser-out state game Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

Liberty Bell (36) - Mitchell 11, Ochoa 6, Surface 0, Ferreira 3, Curtis 12, Palm 4, Dammann 0, Bakke 0. Rebounds – Mitchell 15, Palm 5, Curtis 5. Assists - Ochoa 3. Steals - Ochoa 7.

Brewster 47, Mabton 46

EAST WENATCHEE – No. 9-seeded Brewster nipped familiar-foe and No. 16 seed Mabton, 47-46, in a loser-out, 2B regional girls’ basketball game Feb. 23 at Eastmont High School.

Brewster opens state Wednesday against No. 8 Rainier at 9 p.m. at the Spokane Arena.

“It was a very close game with Mabton,” said Brewster coach Stephanie Schertenleib, whose team dominated the Vikings, 64-37, in the recent District 5/6 tournament. “Honestly, our girls gritted out what was probably one of the toughest games of our season for different reasons I don’t care to get into. But in the end, we got some big stops.”

The Bears rushed out to a 25-18 halftime lead and was up 40-36 after three quarters.

Mabton used five three-pointers in the third to cut the lead, then made four of nine free throws in the fourth.

“Sammi (Emigh) made a big shot off a steal from Mikenna (Kelpman),” Schertenleib said. “So many girls stepped up. I am just so proud of them and this great opportunity they are going to get to compete at state in Spokane.”

Brewster was led by Michaun Kelpman with 10 points. Mikenna Kelpman, Kim Nila and Emigh each scored eight points.

The Bears made six of 12 free throws (0-3 in the fourth).

Brewster (47) - Garcia 2, Mik. Kelpman 8, Mic. Kelpman 10, Nila 8, C. Sanchez 0, Ochoa 7, Wulf 4, Emigh 8, V. Sanchez.

Willapa Valley 44, Lake Roosevelt 35

TUMWATER – The No. 11-seeded Willapa Valley Vikings eliminated No. 14 Lake Roosevelt, 44-35, in a loser-out, regional girls' basketball game Feb. 22 at Tumwater High School.

Willapa Valley (19-5), making its first state appearance since 2003, takes on No. 6 Liberty at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

Lake Roosevelt (15-9) led 16-14 at the half before the game was tied at 29-all after three quarters.

The Vikings won the fourth period, 15-6.

ACH 48, Sunnyside Christian 38

CHENEY - The No. 3-seeded Almira/Coulee-Hartline girls’ basketball team wrested a 48-38 regional victory from No. 6 Sunnyside Christian Knights on Feb. 22 at Cheney High School.

“We had a slow start,” said ACH coach Mike Correia. “Had a good third quarter to open the game up.”

The Warriors trailed 19-17 at the half before storming into the lead with a 19-7 third quarter.

ACH was led by Gabi Isaak with 20 points and 16 rebounds plus Sarah Bradshaw with 13 points.

The Warriors (22-1) advance to the second round of state, where they will play at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, against the winner of the No. 12 Naselle and No. 4 Mount Vernon Christian game to be played Feb. 27.

ACH (48) - G. Isaak 20, Bradshaw 13, Correia 0, M. Isaak 8, Murray 0, Oliver 2, Rushton 5.

Inchelium 62, Entiat 38

WENATCHEE - No. 14-seeded Inchelium powered past No. 11 Entiat Tigers, 62-38, in a loser-out, regional girls’ basketball game Feb. 22.

The Hornets take on No. 6 Sunnyside Christian in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

Against the Tigers (16-7), Inchelium led 25-16 at the half then broke the game open with a 20-11 third quarter.

Rylee Desautel sank 26 points to lead the Hornets (17-8).

Erika Romero added 12 points.

Inchelium (62) - Erickson 3, Simpson 0, Sanfo 6, Kohler 2, Zacherle 0, Romero 12, Heath 8, Desautel 26, K. Stensgar 3, Ferguson 2, S. Stensgar 0.

Cashmere 47, Elma 34

WENATCHEE - No. 4-seeded Cashmere beat No. 5 Elma, 47-34, in a 1A regional girls' basketball game Feb. 22 at Wenatchee High School.

The Bulldogs play at 9 a.m. Thursday against the winner of No. 6 Annie Wright and No. 11 Zillah, which play Feb. 27.