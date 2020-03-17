OKANOGAN - One player each from Okanogan and Omak were named to the Caribou Trail League girls’ basketball all-league team.
Isabel Buchert, a senior from Okanogan, and Omak senior Centaya Mendoza were honored.
Player of the year is Hailey Van Lith, a senior from Cashmere. The Bulldogs finished second in state.
Rob Huddleston, Chelan, was named coach of the year, and Cascade won the sportsmanship trophy.
Others on the first team are seniors Grace Erdmann and Grace Hammond, both of Cashmere, and junior Booh Huddleston, Chelan.
Second team - Riley Johnson, sophomore, Cashmere; Lexi Lafferty and Daniele Sparks, both sophomores, Okanogan; Katie Rainville, junior, Chelan, and Aaliyah Marchand, freshman, Omak.
Honorable mention - Kascia Muscutt, senior, Cascade, and Peyton Brown, junior, Cashmere.
Northeast B League
Curlew’s Korin Baker was named all-league most valuable player for the Northeast B League.
Her sister, Emma Baker, was an honorable mention.
The Cougars placed sixth at the 1B Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament March 4-7 in Spokane.
In Curlew’s four games at the tournament, Korin Baker scored 83 points. Emma Baker scored 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.