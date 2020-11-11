LOUP LOUP – More than $10,000 was raised for Loup Loup Ski Bowl during the Give Methow Campaign.
“This will give us the chance to do things that have not been in the budget, like replace some sticks on the Junior Poma, buy some much-needed new jackets for our snow sports instructors and help defray the costs associated with making the Loup as safe as we can during COVID,” said a Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation announcement.
In other Loup Loup news:
-The ski hill’s new lodge and rental shop renovations are well underway. Hill officials say they hope to have the projects done for this ski season.
People still can donate to the hill’s Next 50 Campaign, which is trying to raise $1 million to replace the lodge.
-A tentative opening date of Dec. 19 has been set, depending on snowfall. The hill would be open daily until Christmas Day, then open again from Dec. 26-30. After that, the normal Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday schedule is anticipated.
The hill also would be open daily Feb. 12-21 and all three days March 12-14.
After that, a Saturday-Sunday scheduled is planned, with March 28 projected as the last day of the season.
“This schedule may change depending on snow, ski patrol availability or other reasons. This is also subject to local, state and federal regulations regarding COVID,” said hill officials.
All events at the hill are postponed because of COVID-19.
Hill officials previously announced a plan for opening with COVID precautions. The plan can be viewed under the COVID-19 tab on the hill’s website, www.skitheloup.com.
