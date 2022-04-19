OMAK – Todd Gjesvold, an Omak High School graduate and Okanogan Valley Golf Club board member, served as Russel Henley’s caddy during the recent Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga.
Henley, 32, finished the tournament tied for 30th and won $102,000.
Gjesvold has carried the bag for Henley for several years. He attended Oregon State University and also has worked at the Pebble Beach Co., according to golfmonthly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.