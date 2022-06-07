Gleason records high pinochle score The Chronicle Jun 7, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OKANOGAN – Roy Gleason had the high score in pinochle play June 2 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.Gleason scored 9,070. Others with high scores were Carole Weitman, 8,450; Tom Schieffer, 8,000, and Lisa Turner, 7,710.Partners with 300 pinochle were Diana Sauceda and Schieffer, Sauceda and Dee Tarnowski, Gleason and Tim Norman, Gleason and Joe Shaul, Gail Norman and Marva Juneau, and Norma Lawson and Turner.Weitman and Jennifer Shaul also had double run for 1,500 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roy Gleason Score Pinochle Sport Game Diana Sauceda Tom Schieffer Lisa Turner Carole Weitman × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Great Work Opportunity in Winthrop WA! Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver for North Valley Lumber Member Service Representative - Omak STCU Branch - Full-time HEAD HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL COACH NUTRITION PROGRAMS LEADER SPECIAL EDUCATION HIGH SCHOOL PARA-EDUCATOR FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCE TEACHER - BREWSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT STATE & FEDERAL PROGRAMS/ASSESSMENT ASSISTANT HS SOCIAL STUDIES INSTRUCTOR - BREWSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT Join our team at CWU's Educational Opportunity Center! Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS Latest News Headliner delayed, new attractions possible for fair Flooding hits Bonaparte Lake area Winthrop Library gets new digs Riders take top prizes in rodeos WVC hosts ‘Welcome Wednesdays’ in June Boy dies when vehicle plunges into pond Summer reading program starts June 13 Okanogan, Eastmont win tournament titles Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCorvus Energy battery factory coming to Port of BellinghamBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondWeather service: Flash flooding possibleSecond woman dies after crashStanley H. DavisBears are No. 1 on 2B diamondSpokane County sheriff: 'It’s like Independence Day for criminals'Tamece ‘Tammy’ (Bryan) MallockKara Lee (Muasau) BarnettJudith Loreen Wahl Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
