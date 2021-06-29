OKANOGAN – Roy Gleason and Buck Workman had a round robin in pinochle play June 22 at the Okanogan Eagles.
Diana Sauceda had high score at 8,600. Others with high scores were Workman, 7,990; Alvin Wadkins, 7,460, and Dee Tarnowski, 7,450.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Tim Norman and George Duckel (twice); Jane Gleason and Bill Bruton; Dick Fuller and Marva Juneau; Workman and Tarnowski; Mike Serles and Alvin Wadkins; Peggy Myers and JoAnn Harrison; Ida Laurie and Norma Lawson; Laurie and Norman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.