ODESSA – Evan Goetz, Okanogan, was the top area finisher at the Stumpjumpers 50th Desert 100 motorcycle races on April 3.
The event started April 1 at Odessa. Races were not held in 2020 or 2021.
Goetz finished fourth in Group B and third in the 15 and under category with a time of 2:10:22.504. Three of the top 5 Group B finishers were in the 15 and under category, including winner Carson Burns, Bonney Lake, who covered the 50-mile course in 2:03:45.094.
There were 551 entries in Group B.
Paul Neff, Eatonville, was the overall winner in Group A, with a time of 3:26:27.449 for 100 miles. Dyllan Gage, Omak, was the top area finisher in Group A at 36th in 4:22:26.417.
Dean Harriman, Republic, finished fourth in the age 60-69 category at 2:35:21.265 for 50 miles.
Racers came from all over the Northwest and from as far away as Jupiter, Fla., Windsor, Va., and Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Desert 100
Group A (965 entries) – 36, Dyllan Gage, Omak, 4:22:26.417. 39, Luke Brennan, Twisp, 4:24:08.893. 77, Jeff McHugh, Twisp, 4:43:51.842. 107, Ted Pierce, Brewster, 4:56:10.572. 162, Justin McMillan, Twisp, 5:14:04.052. 238, Tyrone Marchand, Okanogan, 5:32:02.451. 247, Keeren Denison, Tonasket, 5:33:49.015. 269, Kase Denison, 5:41:31.676. 312, Jack Denison, Tonasket, 5:52:04.487. 415, Matthew Jacobs, Tonasket, 6:37:37.274. 524, Michael Feist, Curlew, 4:23:45.512. 531, Braiden Howell, Omak, 4:28:57.666. 557, Lane Darwood, Twisp, 4:42:01.048. 631, Ty Ladiges, Republic, 6:43:09.132. Did not finish – Lucas Cory, Tonasket; Cole Denison, Tonasket; James Gasho, Tonasket; Avery Kulek, Winthrop; Scott Kuntz, Tonasket; Zackery Odion, Brewster; Oliver Seim, Coulee City; Brenden Stiles, Okanogan; Donald Woodward, Omak
Group B (551 entries) – 4, Evan Goetz, Okanogan, 15 and under, 2:10:22.504. 47, Dean Harriman, Republic, 60-69, 2:35:21.265. 186, Sam Wottlin, Twisp, 15 and under, 3:31:10.119. 187, John Thomas, Electric City, 50-59, 3:31:18.065. 286, Dan Smith, Malott, 50-59, 4:03:24.498. 383, Maria Duncan, Omak, 5:23:01.873. 284, Darren Duncan, Omak, 5:23:09.324. Did not finish – Geary Oliver, Grand Coulee; Levi Peterson, Nespelem; Gary Schreckengost, Okanogan.
Open (364 entries) – 39, Ted Pierce, Brewster, 4:56:10.572. 59, Justin McMillan, Twisp, 5:14:04.052. 82, Tyrone Marchand, Okanogan, 5:32:02.451. 95, Kase Denison, Tonasket, 5:41:31.676. 188, Lane Darwood, Twisp, 4:42:01.048. Did not finish – Avery Kulek, Winthrop; Brenden Stiles, Okanogan; Donald Woodward, Omak.
200 cc and under (52 entries) – 19, Matthew Jacobs, Tonasket, 6:37:37.274. 20, Jakobi Allen, Omak, 6:44:54.182. Did not finish – Scott Kuntz, Tonasket.
250 cc (124 entries) – 7, Dyllan Gage, Omak, 4:22:26.417. 59, Braiden Howell, Omak, 4:28:57.666. Did not finish – Lucas Cory, Tonasket; James Gasho, Tonasket; Oliver Seim, Coulee City.
30-39 (197 entries) – 8, Luke Brennan, Twisp, 4:24:08.893.
40-49 (206 entries) – 15, Jeff McHugh, Twisp, 4:43:51.842. 82, Jack Denison, Tonasket, 5:52:04.487. Did not finish – Cole Denison, Tonasket.
Team, did not finish – Bryon Goetz and team.
50-mile class
Women 50 (67 entries) – 51, Maria Duncan, Omak, 5:23:01.873.
Vintage, did not finish – Geary Oliver, Grand Coulee; Levi Peterson, Nespelem.
Adventure (18 entries) – 13, Darren Duncan, Omak, 5:23:09.324.
15 and under (72 entries) – 3, Evan Goetz, Okanogan, 2:10:22.504.
50-59 (219 entries) – 96, John Thomas, Electric City, 3:31:18.065. 135, Dan Smith, Malott, 4:03:24.498.
60-69 (130 entries) – 4, Dean Harriman, Republic, 2:35:21.265. Did not finish – Gary Schreckengost, Okanogan.
Mini races
8 and under – 19, Roman Duncan, Omak, 4:35:32.325. 21, Marshall Duncan, Omak, 4:36:36.044. 33, Michael Jacobs, Tonasket, 4:39:50.154. 44, Daxton Abrahamson, Nespelem, 4:38:56.216.
11-12 – 8, Reed Bowling, Omak, 2:54:08.277. 18, Dason Abrahamson, Nespelem, 2:56:55.999.
