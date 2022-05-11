EAST WENATCHEE – Evan Goetz, 14, took first place in the Leonard Evans 150 car race May 1 at the Wenatchee Valley Super-Oval.
According to racingamerica.com, Goetz was not expected to be a favorite to win the event, “but at the end of the afternoon, Goetz had scored his first Northwest Super Late Model Series victory, in his first series start.”
He drove a Crate Motor car prepared by Jefferson Racing.
Although he’s technically too young to race, but because the team has a professional crew chief, Goetz got the red light.
Goetz, the son of Bryon and Ashley Goetz, Okanogan, told racingamerica.com that the win felt awesome “and it kinda proves my point that it doesn’t matter about age, but you can have a good car and a good driver and still win.”
He qualified 11th in the 23-car field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.