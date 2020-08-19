BREWSTER – A golf tournament to benefit Brewster Boys & Girls Club will be Monday, Sept. 21, at Gamble Sands, 200 Sands Trail Road.
The event, hosted by Gebbers Farms, was rescheduled from May.
An 11 a.m. shotgun start is planned. Entry fees will be charged.
“Please help us provide more opportunities for our Brewster Boys & Girls Club youth,” said a tournament announcement. “Ninety percent of our club kids qualify for free and reduced lunch and the for the majority of our kids, English is their second language.
“Your support will help us give healthy snacks to your youth each day, provide an enhanced arts and crafts program, and opportunities for more summer camp field trips.”
Sponsorships are available.
Information is available from Jamie Sluys, jsluys@bgcsc.org, or on the Gamble Sands website, www.gamblesands.com.
