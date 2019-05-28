Omak sends two to state 1A tourney
CHELAN – Billy Norwill of Okanogan fired an 18-hole 80 to take top honors at the District 6 golf tournament May 14.
“This is Billy’s fourth year to state and his second district championship,” Okanogan golf coach Mike Carlquist said.
Chelan golf coach Kirk Einspahr said the tournament at Lake Chelan Golf Course went off under “cloudy and drizzly conditions.
“The late afternoon brought relief from the drizzle but also cooled the temperature considerably.”
Einspahr said Norwill, with the eight-over-par win, was named Caribou Trail League player of the year.
The top seven boys and top four girls earned berths to state May 21-22.
State 1B/2B boys and 1B/2B/1A girls will be at Tumwater Valley Golf Course near Olympia.
State 1A boys’ competition is at Olympia Country and Golf Club.
Also heading to state for the boys were Brady Tonasket and Destyn Markel of Omak.
Weston Wood of Okanogan won a playoff with teammate Jacob Stanley to earn the alternate position.
“Weston beat Jacob in a playoff that went two holes,” Carlquist said.
Omak’s Tanner Hall finished at 100, which was below the cut and was sixth, but will not be competing at state, said coach Nick Popelier.
“Tanner was not able to qualify for post-season because of the 50 percent rule (an athlete must be on the team’s roster at the 50 percent date for the season, which was April 1 for spring sports),” Popelier said. “Tanner joined golf mid-April. He had turned out for track, but a previous football injury was resurfacing, which prevented him from continuing track and was able to play golf OK.
“All three athletes completed and represented Omak well. We leave Monday morning for Olympia.”
Chelan took the boys’ team title with a 375. Okanogan was second at 392.
Riverside Christian took the girls’ team title with a 465.
Cascade was second at 508 and Chelan third at 539.
Okanogan’s lone girl, Kylien Vance, finished at 125, just missing the cut at 120.
Boys’ results - 80, Billy Norwill, Okanogan. 81, Miles Grossberg, Chelan. 90, Joey Gasper, Chelan. 97, Brady Tonasket, Omak. 99, Destyn Markel, Omak. 100, Isaac Cortes, Cascade. 100, Tanner Hall, Omak, not qualified to participate at state. 101, Parker Brown, Chelan. 102 (state alternate) Weston Wood, Okanogan. 102, Jacob Stanley, Okanogan.
103, Jagjot Dhaliwal, Chelan. 104, Ainsley Pehrson, Chelan. 108, Ryley Moore, Okanogan. 109, Jackson Whitley, Okanogan. 111, David Chavez, Chelan. 122, Logan Clark, Okanogan. 129, Jeremy Avery, Chelan. 130, Bo Silverthorn, Okanogan. 136, Ryan Totman, Cascade. 151, Austin Curry, Cascade.
Girls results - 98, Jessica Vye, RCS. 99, Emma Halseth, Cascade. 108, Kaylin Boykin, Chelan. 116, Emma Nelson, Cascade. 120, Greysen Swanson, RCS.
