Stanley leads Okanogan golfers
LEAVENWORTH – Omak edged Cascade, 422-424, in a Caribou Trail League golf match April 25.
“Very tight match,” said Omak coach Nick Popelier.
Cascade’s Isaac Cortez was medalist at 91.
Omak’s Destyn Markel was second at 99.
Chelan tops Okanogan
CHELAN – Chelan’s Miles Grossberg took golf medalist honors to help lead Chelan past Okanogan, 365-411, on April 25.
Grossberg, a sophomore, finished at three-over-par 75 (37-38).
“The Chelan High School boys’ golfers had a good day today, taking team and medalist honors over Okanogan, who had thumped Chelan when they visited Okanogan at their course,” Chelan coach Kirk Einspahr said.
Boys
Chelan (365) - 75, Miles Grossberg. 94, David Chavez. 96, Joe Gasper. 100, Ainsley Pehrson. 108, Parker Brown. 109, JD Gonzalez.
Okanogan (411) - 99, Jacob Stanley. 103, Jackson Whitley. 104, Ryley Moore. 105, Weston Wood. 124, Logan Clark. Billy Norwill DNF.
Girls
Chelan - 114, Kaylin Boykin. 117, Andrea Villa. 125, Katie Rainville.
Okanogan - 128, Kylien Vance.
Chelan cards 376
OKANOGAN – Miles Grossberg led Chelan to a team score of 376 during a dual match with Omak on April 22 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
Grossberg, the No. 1 golfer for the Goats and in the Caribou Trail League, finished with a six-over-par 77 for medalist honors, said his coach, Kirk Einspahr.
“A cloudy but mild day greeted the Chelan golfers,” said Einspahr. “Omak was not able to field enough varsity players for a team. Chelan improved on their last team score at this same golf course from two weeks ago, though I was hoping for an even better improvement.
“The Chelan girls did not travel with us today as Omak has no girls on their team this year.”
Omak’s Brady Tonasket finished at 87.
Chelan - 77, Miles Grossberg. 92, Joey Gasper. 103, JD Gonzalez. 104, David Chavez. 106, Parker Brown. 113, Ainsley Pehrson.
Omak - 87, Brady Tonasket. 106, Tanner Hall. 132, James Rodriguez. 180, Brett Anthony.
Whiteman wins at Orondo
ORONDO – Darin Whiteman of Lake Roosevelt carded a 69 to lead all high school golfers at a four-team match April 22 at Desert Canyon Golf Course.
“Some played 18 holes and others played nine holes,” said Oroville coach Bruce Perisho.
Boys
18 holes - 69, Darin Whiteman, LR. 75, Jaxon Rise, OR. 88, Conner Emerson, ACH. 103, Finn Kenner, OR. 108, Derek Whiteman. 111, Levi Bob, LR. 113, Daxton Whiteman, LR. 118, Sean Glover, Ton.
Nine holes: 58, David Johnson, OR. 70, Joey Tynan, LR. 76, Evan Fleisher, OR.
Girls
Nine holes - 72, Darbey Carleton, OR. 76, Maddie Miller, OR. 78, Katie Maynard, OR, and Alexia Morales, OR.
