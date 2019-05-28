Chelan leads the way in 1A
TUMWATER - Lake Roosevelt’s Darin Whiteman tied for 12th in the boys’ 1B/2B state golf tournament May 21-22 at Tumwater Valley Golf Course.
Whitman had scores of 80 and 85 for a 165 total.
Oroville’s Jaxon Rise also reached the second day of state to finish 17th at 172 (84, 88).
Norwill finishes at 93
OLYMPIA - Chelan’s Miles Grossberg finished 12th at the boys’ 1A state tournament May 21-22 at Olympia Country and Golf Club.
Grossberg, the highest finishing golfer from this region, finished with rounds of 84 and 79 for a 163 total.
“Miles Grossberg had a great day and was one of only a very few who actually improved on their scores from the day before,” Chelan coach Kirk Einspahr said. “With the exception of two holes where he struggled a bit with his putting, Miles played very consistently for the second day and finished with the fifth best score of the day.
“He improved on his results from last year when he came in at 31st place and an overall score of 170, to 12th and a score of 163 on a much tougher course this year.”
Okanogan’s Billy Norwill just missed the cut at 90 with a first-day 93.
Omak’s Brady Tonasket finished at 102 and Destyn Markel was at 105.
“They didn’t light up the course, but had a great first experience at state,” said coach Nick Popelier. “Both can definitely play better golf, but still represented the school and our league well.”
0Others for Chelan included Joey Gasper at 92 and Parker Brown at 115.
In girls’ 1B/2B/1A play, Chelan’s Kaylin Boykin tied for 37th at 192 (96, 96).
“Kaylin Boykin was surprised with a special award as she was called to the tee for her second round,” Einspahr said “The officials give out special sportsmanship awards to golfers who made an impact on them as being ‘positive and friendly with the competition, and smiling.’
“It was a special and unexpected treat for her, and I would add, very appropriate and earned.”
