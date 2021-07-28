OROVILLE – A July 10 tournament at the Oroville Golf Course netted around $20,000 for the Oroville High School football program.
Jay Thacker, Chris Haddad, Heath Trep and Bob Castro won the tournament. Thacker also won the long drive hole, said Oroville football coach Rick Clark, the tournament’s organizer.
Summer football practice started June 21 and will continue through the summer. Activities include seven-on-seven play, quarterback and wide receiver camp, strength training, organized conditioning and camps for junior high and youth players.
