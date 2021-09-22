PATEROS – A baker’s dozen teams participated in the four-man scramble at the third annual Brewster American Legion Alta Lake Golf Tournament on Sept. 11.
Harvest Foods and Giroux tied for first place, with both shooting 11 under par 61, said Greg Wagg, Legion commander.
The Harvest Foods team won free rounds of golf at the Bear Mountain Golf Club and the Giroux team won their money back in house credits at the Alta Lake Golf Course.
Closest-to the pin winners on par 3’s went to
-Sam Wagg, hole 2, two feet eight inches; two rounds of golf at Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
-Thomas Steggal, hole 6, 15 feet five inches; two rounds of golf at Bear Creek Golf Course.
-Jace Zen, hole 12, nine feet eight inches; two rounds of golf at Gamble Sands Golf Course.
-Sam Wagg, hole 14, 11 feet two inches; two rounds of golf at Highlander Golf Course.
The men’s long drive competition was won by Zach Johnson, 320 yards, and the women’s long drive prize went to Nichole Varrelman, 170 yards. Each won a Puetz golf shop gift card.
Adam Bartelle won the long marshmallow drive and $55.
The tournament also featured a silent auction of gift certificates, including two nights for two at the River Run Inn, Winthrop, cabin or room, $400-$600 value; golf cart service from Zero Handicap, East Wenatchee, $139 value; CBD basket from Haystack Caps, $250 value.
Each team got pro-drive tickets for team use on hole 7 and four mulligan tickets per team.
“We also had a great pulled-pork hoagie sandwich with coleslaw and chips for lunch,” said Greg Wagg. Cold drinks were provided, along with a beverage cart on the course.
The legion acknowledged Parker Barth, his golf course staff, sponsors and volunteers, including Zero Handicap, Eagle Rock Physical Therapy, O’Connel Drilling, Isenhart Excavation, Alta Lake Ladies, Sweet River Bakery, BTO Construction, Brewster Harvest Foods, Kodis Noon Saloon, Varrelman Auto Glass, Brewster Veterinary Clinic, Boesel Construction, Stackhouse plumbing, The Land Company, Webster Furniture, Denny Pitman, Erlandsen Engineering, Northwest Wholesale, Schull’s Towing/Brewster Car Care, North Cascades Bank , Blue Water Sanitation, Okanogan Valley Golf Club, Bear Creek Golf Course, Highlander Golf Course, Gamble Sands Golf Course, Bear Mountain Golf Course, Haystack Caps, River Run Inn, Chelan Printing and Puetz Golf Stores.
Volunteers were Jamie Frisk, Andi Frisk, Wesley Allen, Eleni Westerdahl, Faith Johnson, Glenn Farrington, Frank Williver, Sheri Spear, Sue Langston, Karen Daniels, Jerome and Stacey Elson, Tim Reib, Bob Lewis, Randy Moore and Barry Mailtland.
The next Legion event is a Hawaiian pork feed from 5-8 p.m. Sept 25.
