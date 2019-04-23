Norwill medals at Bear Creek
BREWSTER - Darin Whiteman of Lake Roosevelt tied for 11th with a 76 at the Gamble Sands Invitational on April 17.
The Raiders, the lone class 2B team competing, finished seventh at 375 in the 2B/1A/2A division that included 13 schools (11 with team scores).
Okanogan's Billy Norwill, with an 82, tied for 28th.
Chelan finished at 363, led by Miles Grossberg at 76.
Cascade was at 462.
Sehome won the 2B/1A/2A boys’ team title at 327.
Bellingham won the girls’ team title at 341, which was 39 strokes ahead of second-place Ephrata, reports Chelan coach Kirk Einspahr.
Chelan hosts Okanogan on April 25 for the start of the second half of golf’s league season.
2B
Lake Roosevelt (375) - 76, Darin Whiteman. 90, Conner Emerson. 104, Daxton Whiteman. 105, Derek Whiteman 105. 141, Levi Bob.
1A
Okanogan (NS) - 82, Billy Norwill. 96, Jackson Whitley. 103, Jacob Stanley.
Omak (NS) - 100, Brady Tonasket. 113, Destyn Markel.
Norwill leads at 90
WINTHROP – Okanogan’s Billy Norwill finished with a 90 to lead golfers at a Bulldog-hosted competition April 16 at Bear Creek Golf Course.
Teammate Weston Wood was at 93.
Omak was led by Tanner Hall at 95.
Lake Roosevelt arrived late and got in only nine holes, said coach Steve Files.
No scores were received for Oroville, which also brought some golfers.
Boys
Omak – 95, Tanner Hall. 96, Brady Tonasket. 99, Destyn Markel.
Okanogan – 90, Bill Norwill. 93, Weston Wood. 97, Bo Silverthorn. 102, Jacob Stanley. 106, Jackson Whitley. 116, Ryley Moore.
Girl
Okanogan – 59 (9 holes), Kylien Vance.
