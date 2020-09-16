OMAK – Golfers raised $500 for Folds of Honor during a Sept. 7 scramble tournament.
Eleven teams competed in the event, which was held in conjunction with PGA Hope and Folds of Honor, a program spearheaded by the PGA to raise scholarship money for children of injured or killed military personnel.
“We had 11 teams compete,” said club Manager Dean Dorland. “I think the biggest competition Monday was the wind. There were still lots of good scores and it was a tight race amongst the teams.”
Kyle, Ryan and Kylien Vance and Steve Taylor won the tournament. Second place went to Rod and Ryley Moore with Charlie Breshears and Brian Bagley.
Two teams tied for third, Jeremy, Rick and Cory Fletcher with Jayson Short, and Brian and Kade Condon with Mike and Sisco Miller.
Fifth place also saw a tie with Jason and Vanessa Vanderweide, Mary Rubert and Walt Richter equaling the score of Mike Bordner, Brian Lewis, Kirk Anderson and Pete Semoe.
“Each of these teams placed in the money,” said Dorland.
But thanks to those who participated and some large donations, “the biggest winner of the event was the Folds of Honor,” he said. “With the weather, the change in schedule this year due to the pandemic and the fires drawing away some competitors, I believe it was a good turnout and a great event.
The club has two openings on the board. Nominations are due by Sept. 30.
The Snowflake Tournament is Oct. 24.
