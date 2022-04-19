BREWSTER – High school golfers braved cold, windy and snow conditions April 12 for a boys’ tournament that drew competitors from all over the state.
Omak’s Blake Sam led the Pioneers with an 82.
“This was a very competitive score for the conditions,” said Omak coach Nick Popelier. “He finished tied for 28th out of the field of 114” from schools ranging in size from 1A to 4A.
Omak - Blake Sam, 82; Josaya Sloan, 95; Jovan Mercado, 116; Brady Tonasket, withdrew.
The next day, four Omak girls competed at Gamble Sands for the girls’ tournament, which drew 84 girls from around the state.
The weather was a little cold, but improved from the previous day, said Popelier.
Halle Richter led Omak with a 98. She tied for 12th.
Omak - Halle Richter, 98; Coley Christoph, 117; Callie Christoph, 128; Delaney McNeil, 135.
Omak vs. Lake Roosevelt
Omak hosted Lake Roosevelt on April 13 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club, with the Omak boys carding a team score of 368 to the Raiders’ 455.
Omak had three boys shoot in the 80s, “which bodes well for our post-season opportunities,” said coach Nick Popelier.
Blake Sam was medalist with an 84. Josaya Sloan recorded an 86.
“A couple of our other boys had personal bests, so they’re all continuing to improve,” said the coach.
Colton Jackson shot the low score for Lake Roosevelt at 105.
Lake Roosevelt didn’t field a complete girls’ team, “so most of our girls’ team played holes for some extra practice,” said Popelier.
Omak boys – 1, Blake Sam, 84. 2, Josaya Sloan, 86. 3, Brady Tonasket, 89. 4, Jovan Mercado, 109. 5, Cannon Christoph, 113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.