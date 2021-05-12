OMAK – Marissa Grillo and Xavier Devereaux have been named Omak High School athletes of the month for April.
Grillo, a tennis player, “is very passionate about tennis and her team,” said coach Lance O’Dell. “She has a great work ethic and is very encouraging to her teammates. She is usually one of the last players to leave a home match as she makes sure to stick around and support all of the other players.”
O’Dell said she is “a positive leader for our very young team, and she does an outstanding job academically.”
Devereaux, who plays baseball, started the season having never played baseball before “and has made massive improvements already in our short season, including establishing himself as one of our better pitchers,” said coach Justin Dibble.
“His attitude and demeanor stay positive no matter what the scoreboard shows,” the coach said. “He never mentally checks out and is always focused on ready to make the next play. He has been an absolute pleasure to coach, and I look forward to getting three more years with him.”
