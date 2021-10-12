TONASKET - The first long-range silhouette match of the season was Oct. 9 under overcast skies and flat light on at the Tonasket Gun Club.
Fourteen shooters competed, with Tom Gschiel and JD Reynolds tying for first place with 27 out of 40. Reynolds toppled the first turkey in the sudden death shoot-off to take the win.
Third place went to Sam Shaw with 26 of 40. Chad Cleveland was close behind with a 25.
The next scheduled long-range silhouette match is Saturday, Nov. 13.
“I hope to see all of our cowboy lever action shooters for that event,” said spokesman Ralph Malone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.