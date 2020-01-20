BLEWETT PASS – Ranger-led snowshoe walks are planned at the Swauk Campground and Wenatchee Ridge areas of Blewett Pass from late January to late March.
Five outings for adults and children are planned from Jan. 25 to March 28 in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. No previous experience is needed; snowshoes will be provided.
Each hike runs about two and a half hours. U.S. Forest Service guides will talk about plants and animals, and how they adapt to winter conditions, plus birding, animal tracking and general winter forest ecology.
Reservations may be made through the Discover Your Northwest website, www.discovernw.org. Information is under the Snoqualmie Pass snowshoe program page.
“Adults enjoy the beauty of the snow-covered forest, while kids love the idea that wildlife lives under the snow,” said Cle Elum District Snowshoe Program Manager Kim Larned, who has been leading snowshoe walks for more than 26 years in the forest.
Larned recommends participants wear layered and insulated clothing, hats and gloves, with sturdy waterproof boots for the snowshoes. Jeans or cotton clothing are discouraged. Participants should bring a backpack with snacks and plenty of drinking water.
Although the program is free, donations will be accepted, said forest officials.
More information is available from the Cle Elum Ranger District office, 509-852-1044.
