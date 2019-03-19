Cameron Martin

Cameron Martin on the Omak FFA team fires a round on his birthday March 16.

OMAK – Tom Holsworth won the Abe Windle Memorial Buckle in the Omak Fish and Game Club competition March 17.

Sophie Alexander

Sophie Alexander of the Omak FFA team hits a bird on Saturday.
Okanogan FFA trapshoot team

The Okanogan FFA team took first place at a shoot March 16 at the Omak Fish and Game Club. Kacie Vejraska of Omak FFA (right) presents awards to the Okanogan team that includes (from left) Hunter Chilmonik, Hunter Smith and Trevor Caswell. Not pictured is Ryan Bird.

Randy Clough was high overall trapshooter.

On March 16, the Okanogan FFA team took first place with a score of 132.

Omak FFA was third at 115.

Omak Fish and Game Club, March 17

AA - 47, Dennis Hardie

A - 47, Kyle Snitily

B - 43, Lance Skelton

C - 45, Robert McDaniel

D - 44, Verne Cole

Junior - 38, Carter Barroca

Sub-junior - 41, Trevor Caswell

Ladies - 36, Joleen Nush

Vet - 47, Randy Clough

Handicap - Tom Holsworth

Handicap runner-up - Robert McDaniels

Abe Windle Memorial Buckle - Tom Holsworth

High overall - Randy Clough

A doubles - Randy Clough

B doubles - Lance Skelton

FFA, March 16

Singles - 1, Hunter Smith, Okanogan, 38. 2, Trevor Caswell, Okanogan, 37. 3, Conner Lanning, Moses Lake, 36.

Team scores: 1, Okanogan FFA, 132. 2, Moses Lake FFA, 129. 3, Omak FFA, 115.

Games

5 shot stud - Janae Wiggs, Eastmont. Hunter Thomas, Tonasket. Martin Skaug, Moses Lake.

Buddy shoot - 1, Derrick Anderson, Omak, Janae Wiggs, Eastmont. 2, Trevor Caswell, Okanogan, Jesse Ginter. 3, Nick Roberts, Dylan Duvall.

Miss-n-out - Trevor Caswell, Okanogan. Connor Lanning, Moses Lake.

Annie Oakley - 1, Blake Marshall. 2, Hunter Thomas, Tonasket. 3, Trevor Nessley.

