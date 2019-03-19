OMAK – Tom Holsworth won the Abe Windle Memorial Buckle in the Omak Fish and Game Club competition March 17.
Randy Clough was high overall trapshooter.
On March 16, the Okanogan FFA team took first place with a score of 132.
Omak FFA was third at 115.
Omak Fish and Game Club, March 17
AA - 47, Dennis Hardie
A - 47, Kyle Snitily
B - 43, Lance Skelton
C - 45, Robert McDaniel
D - 44, Verne Cole
Junior - 38, Carter Barroca
Sub-junior - 41, Trevor Caswell
Ladies - 36, Joleen Nush
Vet - 47, Randy Clough
Handicap - Tom Holsworth
Handicap runner-up - Robert McDaniels
Abe Windle Memorial Buckle - Tom Holsworth
High overall - Randy Clough
A doubles - Randy Clough
B doubles - Lance Skelton
FFA, March 16
Singles - 1, Hunter Smith, Okanogan, 38. 2, Trevor Caswell, Okanogan, 37. 3, Conner Lanning, Moses Lake, 36.
Team scores: 1, Okanogan FFA, 132. 2, Moses Lake FFA, 129. 3, Omak FFA, 115.
Games
5 shot stud - Janae Wiggs, Eastmont. Hunter Thomas, Tonasket. Martin Skaug, Moses Lake.
Buddy shoot - 1, Derrick Anderson, Omak, Janae Wiggs, Eastmont. 2, Trevor Caswell, Okanogan, Jesse Ginter. 3, Nick Roberts, Dylan Duvall.
Miss-n-out - Trevor Caswell, Okanogan. Connor Lanning, Moses Lake.
Annie Oakley - 1, Blake Marshall. 2, Hunter Thomas, Tonasket. 3, Trevor Nessley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.