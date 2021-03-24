QUINCY, Calif. - Tanner Hall, Omak, is playing football for Feather River College.
The freshman plays running back. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 185, according to the college.
Hall had 13 rushes in the Golden Eagles’ first game against Shasta on March 13 for 60 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per rush. Feather River lost the game, 31-21.
The team bounced back March 20 with a win over Siskiyous, 22-15.
