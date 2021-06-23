RENTON – Tameron Hall, Omak, has been named a Week 17 athlete of the week by the Washington Interscholarstic Activities Association.
Hall, who just finished his sophomore year in school, is a three-sport athlete in football, tennis and wrestling, and has a 3.5 grade point average, according to the school.
He went undefeated in wrestling at 15-0 through the regular season and won the 106-pound title at the North Central Regional Wrestling Tournament. Most of his victories came at 113 pounds.
As an athlete of the week, he receives a letter of recognition, certificate of achievement and a $25 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods.
