RICHLAND – Steelhead fishing closed Jan. 1 on the Hanford Reach of the Columbia River.
The closure, from the Interstate 182 bridge in Richland upstream to the Old Hanford townsite powerline crossing, is effective through April 15, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The year’s return of Ringold Springs Hatchery steelhead is expected to be the lowest on record over the past 20 years, said the department. Returning steelhead will be needed for brood stock to meet the production goal of 180,000 juvenile steelhead scheduled for release in 2022.
