OKANOGAN – Vicki Harlan had high score among pinochle players April 27 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Harlan scored 8,370. Other with high scores were Gail Norman, 7,760, and Yank Clark, 7,690.
Partners with 300 pinochle - Peggy Myers and Gail Norman, Alvin Wadkins and Diana Sauceda, Alvin Wadkins and Tommye Robbins, Roy Gleason and Diana Sauceda, Jane Gleason and Joe Federsen, Vicki Harlan and Joe Federsen, Peggy Myers and Diana Sauceda.
Yank Clark and Gail Norman had and round the horn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.