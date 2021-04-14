TONASKET – Jay Hawkins hung up his football coaching whistle at the end of the season, with Tonasket’s meeting with Okanogan being his last game as the Tigers’ head coach.
Okanogan won the April 2 game, 53-7.
Hawkins coached football for 34 years – eight as an assistant at Oroville, six as an assistant at Tonasket and 20 as Tonasket’s head coach.
“I was lucky to have such a great family that supported me through all the years,” he said.
He praised the others with whom he coached.
“Coaches that had passion for the game and are awesome friends,” he said. “We always believed that our top priority for Tiger football was to provide a great experience for all the kids that played.”
“Since 2000, he has dedicated himself to our football program, impacting the lives of hundreds of players, winning 100 games and guiding teams to playoffs in multiple years,” said Tonasket High School Principal Trisha Roach. “We are grateful for his passion and love of all things Tiger.”
Hawkins recalled many highlights over the years, but added, “When you start reflecting on the 34 years, you realize that the majority of the memories happen during all the practice time.
“I could write a book on all the great kids that I have had a pleasure to coach in my time as football coach.”
There were many memorable games, with each team having a game to remember during its season, he said.
“I have learned a lot through coaching,” Hawkins said. “We were always striving to challenge each other and become better as coaches. I hope that the kids that played for the Tigers have lasting enthusiasm for their time playing football.”
He said his roots run deep in Tiger football.
“My grandfather, Ole Drew, played on one of the first football teams in 1923,” he said. “My dad played in the 50s and I played for the Tigers in the late 70s.”
Hawkins also is a middle school basketball coach and physical education teacher, and a Tonasket alumnus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.