NESPELEM – Healthy Heart Walks are planned April 28 in Nespelem and May 12 in Keller.
The Colville tribal diabetes prevention program events run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. Registration deadline is April 1.
Those who complete the walk will receive a T-shirt.
Registration forms are available at www.colvilletribes.com and click on “Newsroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.