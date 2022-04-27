WENATCHEE – The Hell on Hooves rough stock rodeo will be May 6-7 at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla St.
Events include bareback, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc and bull poker. Contestants will vie for cash and a buckle. The top eight contestants in each category will advance to the May 7 rodeo.
A May 12 event also is planned.
The event includes a vendor market, food concessions and guest clown Dustin “The Jester” Jenkins.
Admission will be charged.
