LOUP LOUP – The sun was shining and the crowd was loud at the annual SlopeStyle competition Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl.
Owen Bosco won the youth category, while Tucker Pritchard was the top teen and Anthony Brown won the adult category.
Skiers and snowboarders showed off tricks they have mastered over the years. There were two jumps of varying size and two opportunities for competitors to grind on railings.
The day before the competition, only one competitor was registered but 14 others showed up on Saturday.
Competitors started at the top of the terrain park and made three runs each while the judges scored their style, technique and level of skill. Winners of each age division took home new snowboards, skis, season passes, and other goodies donated by sponsors.
Competitors ranged in age from 8-55. While full inversions were not allowed, a few brave souls attempted backflips to charm the judges and the crowd.
Money raised from the event goes toward improving the terrain park.
Youth – 1, Owen Bosco. 3, Madax Johnson. 3, Finn Berry. Also competing were Luke Curtis and Forrest Ashford.
Teen – 1, Tucker Pritchard. 2, Merek Johnson. 3, Elijah Knox. Also competing were Cody Wotlin, Chicane Ashford and Wyatt Osterhoff.
Adult – 1, Anthony Brown. 2, Charlie Curtis. 3, Eric Hendickson. Also competing was Dave Varshock.
Noah Ashford and Leaf Seaburg were the announcers.
